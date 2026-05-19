Federal Government Signs Contracts Worth Over N690Billion for Major Roads in South-west and North-west

The federal government has signed contracts worth over N690 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of major roads in the South-west and North-west under the President's drive to modernize the country's transport infrastructure. The contracts cover four major road projects in Kaduna, Oyo, Ogun, and Osun states, all of which will be constructed using Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP) technology.

In its intensifying efforts to modernize the country's transport infrastructure, the federal government signed contracts worth over N690 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of major roads in the South-west and North-west.

The contracts, signed at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Works in Mabushi, Abuja, covered four major road projects in Kaduna, Oyo, Ogun, and Osun states, with all the roads to be constructed using Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP) technology. Minister of Works, David Umahi, while speaking during the signing ceremony, described the projects as strategic national infrastructure aimed at improving connectivity, stimulating economic growth, and enhancing transportation efficiency across the country





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Federal Government Transport Infrastructure Major Roads South-West North-West Contracts Construction And Rehabilitation Modernization Connecting Stimulating Economic Growth Enhancing Transportation Efficiency Building Roads That Last For Generations Adopting Rigid Pavement Technology Indigenous Construction Firms J. Patel And Sons Nigeria Limited (JPSNIL) JRB Construction Company Limited (JRBCL) Truecrete Solutions Limited (TSL) Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited (PUCNL)

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