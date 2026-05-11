Federal Government's Two-Day Clean-Up Exercise in Lagos Ports

The exercise is aimed at improving trade facilitation and enhancing operational efficiency in the ports of Lagos.

The Federal Government has concluded plans to commence a two-day clean-up and enforcement exercise along the Apapa and Tin Can port corridors in Lagos as part of measures aimed at improving trade facilitation and enhancing operational efficiency at the nation’s seaports.

The exercise, scheduled for May 14 and 15, 2026, will be carried out by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) through its Ports and Customs Efficiency Committee (PCEC). PEBEC said the operation is targeted at restoring order within the Apapa and Tin Can port corridors, which serve as major maritime and logistics hubs in the country.

In a statement issued by the Director-General of PEBEC, Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, the council explained that the initiative forms part of ongoing Federal Government reforms designed to create a more transparent, efficient and investor-friendly business environment. According to the statement, the enforcement exercise will tackle persistent challenges affecting the port access roads, including chronic traffic congestion, illegal checkpoints, indiscriminate parking of trucks, environmental degradation and other unregulated activities that have continued to disrupt cargo movement and increase the cost of doing business.

PEBEC noted that the operation is expected to improve traffic management and facilitate the seamless movement of cargoes in and out of the ports, while reducing delays experienced by port users and businesses. The council further stated that the exercise would enhance environmental sanitation and public order within the port corridors through the removal of illegal structures and operational obstructions. It added that the operation would also strengthen collaboration among security and regulatory agencies operating within the port environment





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Government & Policy Federal Government Ports And Customs Efficiency Committee Presidential Enabling Business Environment Cou Apapa And Tin Can Port Corridors Maritime And Logistics Hubs Council Trade Facilitation Enforcement Exercise Attention To Persistent Challenges Tackling Congestion Removal Of Illegal Structures

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