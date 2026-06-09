Federal Government Reveals Atiku Abubakar Was Key to Rotational Presidency Agreement After June 12 Annulment

The Nigerian Federal Government disclosed that Atiku Abubakar, a northern presidential candidate, was among leaders who consented to a rotational presidency after the 1993 election annulment. The revelation has sparked criticism as Atiku seeks to succeed a southern president.

The Nigerian Federal Government has revealed that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar , currently the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), was among the key political figures who originally consented to a rotational presidency framework following the annulment of the June 12 , 1993, presidential election.

This disclosure was made by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, during a national press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, convened to mark the 27th Democracy Day Anniversary. Akume explained that the introduction of the zoning principle was a complex but vital choice intended to preserve national stability and prevent the country from descending into chaos after the annulment of the election widely believed to have been won by Chief M.K. O. Abiola, a southerner.

The annulment had triggered a political crisis that threatened the unity of the nation, prompting leaders from various regions to seek a compromise that would ensure peace and continuity. According to a statement released by the SGF's Media and Publicity Adviser, Yomi Odunuga, the meeting that led to the agreement was convened in Kaduna by the late Chief Solomon Lar and Alhaji Adamu Ciroma.

The gathering included prominent figures from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political blocs, all of whom were grappling with the fallout of the annulment. The discussions centered on how to restore democratic governance while addressing the grievances of the southern part of the country, which felt cheated by the cancellation of the June 12 election. Akume noted, 'It was a tough argument before the issue of rotational presidency was agreed on. At the end, we had to concede.

We must do this. June 12 annulment had complicated the whole thing. It was finally agreed that we'll be alternating between North and South. Atiku was one of the leaders at that meeting, which was convened by Chief Solomon Lar.

He was part of that agreement.

' This revelation comes at a time when Atiku, a northern politician, is campaigning to succeed President Bola Tinubu, a southerner who is set to complete his first four-year term in 2027. Tinubu succeeded Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner who governed for eight years, thereby maintaining the north-south rotation that has been informally observed since the return to democracy in 1999.

The development has drawn sharp criticism from political observers and civil society groups, who contend that Atiku should have paused his ambition to honor the established north-south power rotation. They argue that by running for president in 2023 and again positioning for 2027, Atiku is undermining the very agreement he helped to forge. Critics point out that if the rotation principle is to be respected, a northern candidate should not contest against a sitting southern president seeking re-election.

However, supporters of Atiku counter that the rotational agreement was never formally codified in the constitution and that political parties are free to choose their candidates based on merit and popularity. They also note that Atiku has previously stepped aside for southern candidates, including in 2007 when he ran as vice president under Umaru Yar'Adua, a northerner, which was consistent with the rotation at that time.

The debate highlights the ongoing tension between ethnic and regional balancing and the democratic principle of free choice in Nigerian politics. The Federal Government's statement has reignited discussions about the origins and sustainability of the rotational presidency. Many Nigerians view the arrangement as a necessary tool for fostering national unity and preventing domination by one region. Others see it as an informal pact that should be upheld as a matter of honor among political elites.

As the 2027 elections approach, the issue of zoning is expected to remain a central point of contention, with potential candidates from both northern and southern backgrounds jockeying for position. Atiku's role in the original agreement places him in a delicate position, as he must reconcile his past commitment with his present ambition.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has not publicly commented on the matter, but his administration has emphasized the importance of adhering to democratic norms. The revelations from the SGF serve as a reminder of the fragile compromises that underpin Nigeria's democracy and the challenges of maintaining them in the face of shifting political calculations





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Atiku Abubakar Rotational Presidency June 12 Nigerian Politics Zoning

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