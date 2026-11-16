The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation issues strict directives to Ministries, Departments and Agencies regarding the 2027 fiscal year personnel budget and structural limits.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has issued a firm directive to all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) mandating a freeze on workforce expansion for the upcoming fiscal year. Institutions are strictly instructed to maintain their existing staff levels in 2027, with severe financial penalties promised for non-compliance. This policy shift aims to consolidate previous public service reform efforts while enforcing strict fiscal discipline across the civil service sector.

Strict Budgetary Constraints for Federal Institutions

Any federal institution that fails to submit accurate staff records or defend their personnel budget proposals faces the immediate risk of having their authorized establishments and budgetary provisions denied for the entire fiscal year. The government has explicitly prohibited MDAs from creating additional positions or expanding their organizational structures without prior approval from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. This directive is part of a broader effort to curb unauthorized expenditures and ensure that government spending aligns with verified manpower requirements.

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The official circular, titled the 2027 Workforce Budget Call Circular, was issued on November 9, 2026, by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. It was signed by Ishiyaku Musa Mohammed, the Permanent Secretary of the Service Policies and Strategies Office. The document was addressed to key government officials, including the Chief of Staff to the President, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Vice President, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and all federal ministers and service chiefs. The primary goal of this directive is to ensure that personnel requirements are accurately captured and justified within the national budget framework.

Justification Requirements for Additional Personnel

While the general rule mandates maintaining current staff positions, the circular acknowledges that certain institutions may have genuine manpower needs. However, it insists that any request for additional personnel must be rigorously justified and supported by concrete evidence of funding. The government requires that such requests include relevant financial provisions in the budget to meet the additional emolument commitments. Without this proof of financial sustainability, MDAs are not permitted to exceed their existing workforce ceilings under any circumstances.

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The directive specifically warns against creating unauthorized vacancies, particularly for senior roles at Salary Grade Levels 15 to 17 or their equivalents. These positions cover top-level officers in the federal public service, and their creation without clearance is strictly prohibited. Every workforce budget proposal must now be accompanied by a copy of the institution's approved organizational structure. This ensures that no vacancies are created for positions within structures that have not received official approval from the relevant authorities.

Mandatory Nominal Rolls and Data Submission

To verify personnel records and establish the actual number of workers across federal institutions, MDAs are directed to submit detailed nominal rolls of their employees as of October 31, 2026. These submissions must accompany the workforce budget proposals and adhere to three specific categories. The first is an omnibus nominal roll arranged according to grade levels, listing officers from highest to lowest regardless of cadre. The second is a department-by-department record, starting with the director or most senior officer in each unit.

The third category is a cadre-by-cadre record that captures personnel in each cadre according to seniority. In addition to these lists, institutions must submit the names of all officers due for promotion during the 2027 budget year, including their cadres and salary grade levels. Other required documents include a summary of promotion cases, a breakdown of vacancies available for recruitment, and a summary of the number of officers in each cadre. This comprehensive data collection is designed to provide a clear and accurate picture of the federal workforce.

Harmonization of Salary Structures and Compliance

The circular further mandates that all information must be submitted using prescribed formats, including personnel cost summaries and workforce budget summaries. For institutions operating different salary structures, the government has directed them to harmonize these into either the Salary Grade Level 03 to 17 or 02 to 15 structure, as appropriate. This standardization is intended to simplify budgetary oversight and ensure equity across the civil service.

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The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission previously assessed 344 MDAs in its 2025 Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard. This assessment highlights the vast scale of the federal bureaucracy, with Nigeria having over 300 federal MDAs in total. The strict enforcement of these new directives signals a significant tightening of administrative controls. Government agencies must now demonstrate that their personnel requests are necessary, approved, and financially sustainable to avoid budgetary restrictions in the 2027 fiscal year.