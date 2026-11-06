Federal Government Proposes Seven-Year Moratorium on New Federal Universities

The Nigerian Federal Government seeks a seven-year suspension on establishing new federal universities to address funding crises and infrastructure deficits in existing tertiary institutions.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has formally requested the National Assembly to enact a seven-year moratorium on the establishment of new federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across the nation. This significant policy shift aims to halt the creation of additional tertiary institutions to prioritize the stabilization and improvement of existing ones. The appeal was delivered in a memorandum dated November 2, 2026, addressed specifically to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, highlighting the urgent need for legislative restraint in this sector.

Mechanism and Timeline of the Moratorium

Dr Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Education, spearheaded the initiative by urging Senate leadership and other members of the National Assembly to exercise strict restraint when considering bills for new federal tertiary institutions. The proposed restriction is set to remain in effect for a period of seven years, a timeline designed to allow for substantial rehabilitation of current facilities. The Federal Executive Council had already approved this moratorium during its meeting on August 13, 2025, marking the initial step in this strategic educational reform.

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Alausa explained that this decision is part of a broader governmental effort to manage the increasing number of public tertiary institutions and to prevent the unnecessary duplication of academic programs. The minister argued that Nigeria must first resolve the critical challenges facing existing institutions before committing further public resources to establishing new ones. He maintained that continuing to create universities and other higher education centers without adequate financial backing would exacerbate the difficulties already confronting the education sector.

The core mechanism of this policy involves a temporary freeze on new charters or legislative approvals for federal tertiary establishments. This pause is intended to consolidate previous investments and improve the operational capacity of currently functioning institutions. By addressing infrastructure and manpower shortages first, the government aims to create a sustainable foundation for future educational expansion, ensuring that new institutions would not inherit the systemic failures of the current ones.

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Infrastructure Deficits and Staffing Challenges

The Education Minister identified a range of critical problems currently affecting federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. These challenges include insufficient lecture halls, overcrowded classrooms, poorly equipped laboratories, and inadequate student accommodation. Additionally, the infrastructure within these institutions is deteriorating rapidly, posing significant hurdles to effective teaching and learning. Alausa emphasized that the immediate challenge in the tertiary education sector is not merely the expansion of access but the urgent need to strengthen existing institutions.

A major concern raised by Dr Alausa is the severe shortage of qualified academic staff. He explained that existing institutions are already struggling to provide the necessary personnel and facilities required to deliver quality education. The minister warned that establishing more institutions under these current conditions would further divide available resources. This division would make it increasingly difficult for the government to meet its existing responsibilities and maintain educational standards.

The minister highlighted that the continued creation of higher institutions without adequate financial backing could worsen the difficulties already confronting the education sector. By concentrating efforts on existing schools, the government hopes to resolve these staffing and infrastructure gaps. The proposed seven-year moratorium provides a dedicated window to address these human and physical resource deficits comprehensively.

Financial Commitments and ASUU Obligations

Dr Tunji Alausa drew significant attention to the substantial financial commitments already facing the Federal Government. A primary concern is the outstanding obligations under agreements with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The government disclosed that it pledged N1.3 trillion under the 2013-2018 Federal Government-ASUU revitalisation agreement. This massive figure underscores the heavy financial burden associated with maintaining existing academic staff and institutional operations.

Furthermore, an additional N150 billion was approved in 2025 for the Needs Assessment Intervention. However, the initial amount released was only N50 billion, highlighting significant discrepancies in funding availability. Alausa noted that these figures demonstrate the profound financial difficulties associated with maintaining existing institutions. The gaps in funding raise legitimate concerns about the government's capacity to sustain additional institutions without corresponding and guaranteed budgetary provisions.

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The Education Minister argued that the government must avoid creating institutions that could eventually become difficult to maintain due to insufficient funding. He stated that these funding gaps demonstrate the difficulty of meeting existing obligations. This financial reality suggests that expanding the number of institutions without solving current budgetary issues would likely lead to future crises in the education sector.

Precedents and Future Implications

To illustrate the potential pitfalls of establishing institutions without sustainable funding, Alausa cited developments in Ekiti and Imo states. He recalled that three state-owned universities in Ekiti were consolidated into one institution, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, in 2011. This consolidation was a direct result of financial and administrative difficulties arising from having multiple institutions in the state.

Similarly, the Imo State Government undertook institutional reviews and integration exercises following the establishment of multiple tertiary institutions under previous administrations. These examples serve as cautionary tales for federal policy. Alausa claimed that some state governments have approached the Federal Government regarding possible takeovers of their universities because they are struggling to finance operations.

The minister warned that institutions established without proper financial planning could eventually require mergers, restructuring, or closure. Such outcomes would create additional financial responsibilities for future governments. He cautioned that institutions lacking sustainable funding arrangements may subsequently require costly restructuring, merger, or integration by successor administrations. This historical context reinforces the federal government's stance on prioritizing quality and sustainability over quantity in higher education expansion.