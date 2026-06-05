Federal Government Presents African Quality Mark Certification to 131 Nigerian Companies

The Federal Government has presented the prestigious African Quality Mark certification to 131 Nigerian companies for 220 Made-in-Nigeria products, in a move aimed at boosting the competitiveness of local goods across the African continent under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The Federal Government on Thursday presented the prestigious African Quality Mark certification to 131 Nigerian companies for 220 Made-in-Nigeria products, in a move aimed at boosting the competitiveness of local goods across the African continent under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The certification, also known as the ARSO Dual Mark, was conferred on the companies during the African Quality Mark Award Ceremony held in Abuja. A review of the event programme showed that a total of 131 companies successfully met the requirements for certification, with 220 products emerging as eligible for the continental quality seal.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, said the award reflected the growing capacity of Nigerian manufacturers to produce goods that meet international and continental standards. Represented by the ministry's Permanent Secretary, Chris Isokpunwu, the minister described the African Quality Mark as a symbol of trust, quality and competitiveness within the African market.

She said the certification would enhance the visibility of Nigerian products, strengthen consumer confidence and create wider market opportunities for manufacturers seeking to take advantage of AfCFTA. Oduwole said, she is delighted to participate in this important ceremony recognising Nigerian companies that have attained the prestigious African Quality Mark certification. This recognition reflects the growing capacity of Nigerian industries to compete within Africa's evolving economic landscape and demonstrates the increasing importance of quality-driven industrial development.

The Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu remains committed to policies that support industrial expansion, export growth, local value addition and increased participation of Nigerian businesses within continental and global markets. The minister noted that as implementation of AfCFTA gathers momentum, African countries must move beyond fragmented markets and build a more integrated economy capable of driving growth and prosperity across the continent.

She stated, that as implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area progresses, Africa must move beyond fragmented markets toward a more integrated and competitive continental economy capable of driving sustainable development and shared prosperity. Government therefore continues to pursue policies that encourage manufacturing growth, investment promotion, innovation and strategic partnerships that strengthen regional trade participation.

We recognise that industrial competitiveness is closely linked to the ability of businesses to produce goods that satisfy market expectations and attract confidence across borders. According to her, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment will continue to support initiatives that improve productivity, encourage modernisation and enhance export readiness among Nigerian industries.

She added, that the African Quality Mark certification provides manufacturers with greater visibility and credibility within the continental market and enhances opportunities for expanded trade engagement under AfCFTA. I am pleased that Nigerian companies are increasingly positioning themselves to take advantage of these opportunities through commitment to quality and operational excellence. The minister commended the Standards Organisation of Nigeria and the African Organisation for Standardisation for their efforts in promoting quality assurance and standards compliance across Africa.

She congratulated the award recipients and urged them to sustain high standards in their production processes. To the award recipients, I congratulate you for this remarkable achievement and encourage you to continue setting high standards of excellence within your respective industries. The Federal Government will continue to support policies and reforms that position Nigeria as a major hub for industrial production, trade and investment in Africa.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Ifeanyi Okeke, described the African Quality Mark as a practical demonstration of compliance with harmonised African standards. According to him, the certification aligns with SON's mandate of standardisation, quality assurance, certification and consumer protection. Okeke said, that the African Quality Mark represents a practical demonstration of compliance with harmonised African standards.

SON remains committed to supporting Nigerian manufacturers through standards development, product certification, laboratory testing, inspection and market surveillance activities aimed at improving product quality and industrial competitiveness. He explained that the organisation had intensified awareness campaigns among manufacturers on the need to comply with harmonised African standards to improve export readiness and gain access to regional markets





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