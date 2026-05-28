Federal Government Praises Chief Wole Olanipekun for Healthcare Philanthropy with Maternal Complex Inauguration

The Federal Government, through the Health Minister, has commended legal luminary Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) for constructing and donating a state-of-the-art mother and child maternity complex to a specialist hospital in Ikere-Ekiti, urging other wealthy Nigerians to emulate his philanthropic investment in national development.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has lauded Chief Wole Olanipekun , a former President of the Nigeria n Bar Association, for his ongoing philanthropic investments in education, healthcare, and community development.

Dr. Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, delivered this commendation during the inauguration of the NewCruse Mother and Child Maternity Complex in Ikere-Ekiti. The facility was built and donated by Olanipekun to the State Specialist Hospital. Represented by Prof. Kolawole Ogundipe, Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti, Minister Pate highlighted that the complex would play a pivotal role in reducing maternal and child mortality rates in Ekiti State.

He called on other affluent Nigerians and corporate bodies to emulate Olanipekun's example of supporting national development through private initiatives. The inauguration ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering of political leaders, traditional rulers, and elder statesmen, including Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji, Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Chief Bisi Akande, former Governors Segun Oni and Olusegun Mimiko, the Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti Oba Adejimi Adu-Alagbado, and the Osemawe of Ondo Oba Victor Kiladejo.

All present offered high praise for Olanipekun's generosity and commitment to societal improvement. The new 35-bed, state-of-the-art maternity complex is equipped with a range of essential facilities: three general wards, private wards, consulting rooms, ultrasound rooms, two theatre suites, labour rooms, a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), doctors' call rooms, a recovery room, a staff lounge, and the Chief Medical Director's office.

In his speech, read by his representative, Minister Pate emphasized the alignment of this project with the Federal Government's strategic objectives to strengthen maternal and child healthcare and expand access to quality services across the country. He stated that the complex would expand access, improve health outcomes, reduce avoidable deaths, and provide a more dignified environment for both patients and healthcare workers.

He reiterated the administration's critical priority on maternal and child health, aiming to ensure every pregnant woman receives comprehensive care including antenatal services, safe delivery, emergency obstetric care, immunisation, and nutrition support. Governor Oyebanji described the project as a remarkable and invaluable contribution to healthcare delivery and humanitarian causes in Ekiti State.

He noted that the initiative reflects Olanipekun's deep commitment to his roots and the welfare of his people, calling it a shining example of selfless service that should inspire other well-meaning indigenes to contribute meaningfully to the state's development and progress. Governor Aiyedatiwa echoed this sentiment, describing the initiative as an act of extraordinary generosity and a life-saving intervention that will accelerate national development when individuals complement government efforts.

Chief Olanipekun, in his response, thanked Governor Oyebanji for fostering an enabling environment that encourages private participation in development. He explained that the decision to establish the facility was driven by a pressing need to reduce preventable maternal and child deaths and improve access to quality healthcare services.

He described the complex as a modest extension of his family's contributions to strengthening the nation's healthcare delivery system, built and equipped to meet global standards with items such as operating tables, neonatal monitors, incubators, oxygen concentrators, and specialised surgical sets to ensure world-class service delivery. Elder statesman Chief Bisi Akande, who formally inaugurated the project, praised Olanipekun as a man whose greatness is defined not only by his achievements but by the tangible positive impact on lives.

He defined true patriotism as a responsibility to humanity, a quality he said Olanipekun has consistently demonstrated. The Ooni of Ife offered prayers for Olanipekun and described the facility as a world-class intervention capable of significantly addressing maternal and child health needs. The event was also graced by the presence of Ekiti State Deputy Governor Mrs. Monisade Afuye, Nigerian Ports Authority Chairman Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, Senators Yemi Adaramodu and Cyril Fasuyi, the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese Most Rev.

Felix Ajakaiye, and the Chief Medical Director of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital Prof. Kayode Olabanji





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