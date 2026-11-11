Federal Government Pays 143 Billion Naira Health Workers Arrears

The Federal Government has approved 143 billion Naira to settle 19 months of medical salary arrears. Health workers on the federal payroll are receiving payments under CONMESS and CONHESS structures.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Medical Initiative Director-General Pharm. Ojeje Amin Onimisi congratulated health workers on the Federal Government payroll as payments for 19 months of arrears under the Professional Allowance Table began.

The Federal Government approved 143 billion Naira to settle arrears under the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure and Consolidated Health Salary Structure, with payments now underway. Onimisi praised President Bola Tinubu and the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare for their commitment to addressing health workers welfare concerns.

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Historic Payroll Settlement Details

Pharm Ojeje Amin Onimisi commended the leadership and members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors for their sustained advocacy towards securing payment of the outstanding allowances. The commencement of these payments marks a significant development for healthcare professionals who have waited nearly two years for compensation.

Onimisi welcomed the agreement that the January 2026 retroactive Professional Allowance Table arrears would be paid alongside November salaries. This arrangement ensures that workers receive both historical back-pay and current remuneration in a consolidated manner to alleviate financial pressure.

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Advocacy Groups and Stakeholder Roles

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors played a pivotal role in the successful negotiation of the salary settlement. Their sustained advocacy pressured the administration to prioritize the financial well-being of medical personnel across the country.

Pharm Ojeje Amin Onimisi highlighted the essential nature of health workers to the wellbeing of the people and the strength of the health system. He described the honoring of their entitlements as an important step towards building a more responsive and sustainable healthcare sector.

Impact on Healthcare Sector Stability

The settlement of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure arrears directly impacts the operational capacity of federal health institutions. Reliable compensation reduces turnover rates and allows medical staff to focus on patient care without financial distractions.

The approval of 143 billion Naira demonstrates a concrete financial commitment to stabilizing the public health workforce. This move sets a precedent for future wage adjustments and reinforces the government stance on professional allowances.

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Future Payment Schedules and Outlook

Health workers are now eligible for the January 2026 retroactive Professional Allowance Table arrears alongside their November salaries. This combined payment structure simplifies the payroll process and ensures timely disbursement of owed funds.

The ongoing payment process under the Consolidated Health Salary Structure continues to roll out across federal facilities. Stakeholders expect the resolution of these arrears to improve morale and service delivery in the healthcare sector moving forward.