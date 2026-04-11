Federal Government Orders Passport Withdrawal for Renounced Citizens

The Nigerian government has directed the Nigeria Immigration Service to withdraw and deactivate passports of individuals who have officially renounced their Nigerian citizenship and whose renunciation has been approved by the President. The move aims to uphold the integrity of citizenship and ensure the proper use of national identity documents.

The Federal Government has issued a directive to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) mandating the withdrawal and deactivation of Nigeria n passports held by individuals who have formally renounced their Nigeria n citizenship. This action, spearheaded by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, is a decisive step to uphold the integrity of Nigeria n citizenship and ensure adherence to the legal framework governing citizenship renunciation.

The directive specifically targets those whose renunciation has received formal presidential approval, thereby solidifying the legal basis for the action. The move underscores the government's commitment to maintaining the credibility of national identity documents and preventing potential misuse of passports by individuals no longer recognized as citizens of Nigeria. The Ministry of Interior, acting under its mandate to safeguard the integrity of citizenship, is taking proactive measures to enforce the legal provisions related to citizenship renunciation. This initiative also seeks to bolster the ongoing passport and visa reforms initiated by the Ministry of Interior, aiming to enhance the security and efficiency of travel processes while deterring fraud. The government's stance is firmly rooted in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), particularly Section 29, subsections (1) and (2). This section outlines the process for renouncing Nigerian citizenship, requiring a formal declaration and subsequent registration of the renunciation by the President. Upon registration, the individual officially ceases to be a Nigerian citizen, thereby losing the right to possess any sovereign documents issued by the country, including the national passport. This directive signifies a proactive approach to prevent identity fraud and ensure that only eligible individuals possess valid Nigerian passports. The implementation of this directive is expected to strengthen the security of Nigerian borders and facilitate legitimate travel. The Nigeria Immigration Service, as the primary custodian of passport issuance and control, has been tasked with implementing the directive. This will involve identifying individuals who have renounced their citizenship and are still in possession of Nigerian passports, followed by the formal withdrawal and deactivation of those documents. The process will be carried out with due diligence and in accordance with established procedures to avoid any disruption to legitimate travel or undue inconvenience to affected individuals. The Minister highlighted the significance of this move in the context of broader efforts to reform passport and visa processes. The Ministry of Interior’s commitment to facilitating legitimate travel and ensuring the integrity of Nigerian citizenship remains unwavering. The objective is to establish a more robust system that secures the borders, combats identity fraud, and safeguards the sanctity of Nigerian citizenship. This initiative is a crucial element in the government's comprehensive strategy to modernize immigration processes and strengthen national security. The directive also reflects the government's determination to adapt to evolving security challenges. The aim is to use the passport as a credible travel document, by ensuring that it is issued only to eligible citizens. The Federal Government has affirmed that the move will strengthen systems that secure Nigeria’s borders, prevent identity fraud, preserve the sanctity of Nigerian citizenship and facilitate legitimate travel while preventing unauthorized or ineligible access to the country. It added that ongoing passport and visa reforms initiated by the Ministry will be strengthened





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Immigration Passport Citizenship Renunciation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian airline joins global ticketing network, eyes wider reachThe move enables the airline to partner with global carriers and expand travel options for passengers.

Read more »

Ukah vs Osigwe headlines historic all-Nigerian showdown in PFL Africa openerMore than just a fight, this is a statement, for Nigeria, for women’s MMA, and for a continent finding its voice in the cage

Read more »

– Federal government dismisses US travel warningThe federal government has reacted to a recent travel warning issued by the United States, stating that it should not be taken as an indication that Nigeria is unsafe. In the advisory released on Wednesday, the US asked some of its embassy staff in Abuja and their families to leave due to security concerns.

Read more »

Federal Government Condemns Crowning of Eze Ndigbo Abroad, Citing Diplomatic and Communal TensionsThe Nigerian government has strongly criticized the practice of crowning Igbo leaders (Eze Ndigbo) in foreign countries, deeming it a source of embarrassment and potential conflict. The government is collaborating with Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and traditional rulers to end the practice, highlighting concerns over diplomatic issues, community unrest, and clashes with host countries, citing recent events in South Africa.

Read more »

FG unveils platform to connect entrepreneurs with policymakersThe federal government has launched a platform to bridge the gap between policymakers and entrepreneurs.

Read more »

Abuja Dialogue: Federal Government Champions Youth Leadership for National TransformationThe Federal Government, in partnership with the Lagos State Government, is launching the Abuja Dialogue to prioritize youth leadership as a cornerstone of national progress. The dialogue aims to move beyond mere inclusion towards structured responsibility, emphasizing training, mentorship, and creating an enabling environment for young Nigerians. This initiative reflects a strategic commitment to nurturing future leaders and driving innovation.

Read more »