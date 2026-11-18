Minister Dr Tunji Alausa unveils the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Initiative, aiming to train 150,000 learners in market-relevant trades to tackle youth unemployment in Nigeria.

Nigeria is urgently shifting its educational focus from academic certification to practical skill acquisition to drive national economic growth, according to Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa. The Minister emphasized that the country requires a workforce capable of meeting immediate industry demands rather than individuals who possess only theoretical qualifications. This strategic pivot was announced during the graduation and starter kit handover ceremony for the first cohort of the Federal Government's Technical and Vocational Education and Training Initiative in Abuja on Wednesday.

Focus on Practical Competence Over Certificates

Dr Alausa argued that the true measure of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Initiative is not the volume of certificates awarded, but the tangible economic opportunities secured by graduates. He stated that the initiative aims to produce technicians, electricians, artisans, and entrepreneurs who can maintain machinery, deliver safe installations, build to high standards, and establish sustainable businesses. Under the National Skills Qualification Framework, qualifications must represent genuine occupational competence to earn the confidence of employers.

Also read House of Representatives Urges Federal Government to Compel 22 States to Pay Pension Arrears

Cohort Scale and Market-Relevant Trades

The Federal Government reported that 87,701 trainees completed the first cohort across eight critical trades, including welding, electrical installation, automobile mechanics, solar installation, fashion design, information and communication technology, agriculture, and hospitality. Following this initial phase, the ministry received 1.49 million applications for the second cohort. Consequently, 150,000 learners were admitted into accredited training centers nationwide, reflecting a massive increase in demand for vocational education.

Starter Kits and Employment Tracking Mechanisms

To bridge the gap between training and employment, the government is distributing starter kits in phases to help beneficiaries transition into productive economic activities. The Minister explained that a trained fashion designer needs specific equipment to take on orders, while a welder requires tools to establish a workshop and a solar technician needs appropriate gear for safe installations. The government has committed to strengthening competency-based assessments, certification, employment tracking, and entrepreneurship support to ensure these tools translate into sustainable livelihoods.

Advertisement

Program Structure and Economic Summit Insights

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Initiative, launched in 2025, provides tuition-free training, stipends, and start-up support to address youth unemployment. Speaking at the 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit in October 2026, Dr Alausa revealed that the program was streamlined to 28 market-relevant trades. The curriculum is heavily skewed toward practice, with approximately 80 percent of training devoted to practical learning and only 20 percent to theory, ensuring stronger collaboration between government institutions and employers.

Future Goals and Stakeholder Collaboration

The lasting value of this initiative will be measured by graduates securing work, establishing businesses, improving their earnings, and creating opportunities for others. Dr Alausa urged beneficiaries to maintain the equipment provided and use it productively. The government plans to continue working with employers, training centers, and private-sector partners to create further employment opportunities. This effort aims to ensure that vocational qualifications directly translate into workplace competence and broader economic opportunities for the Nigerian populace.