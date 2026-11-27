The Nigerian government initiates the Presidential Prize-Giving Day to honor top WASSCE and BECE students, with the 2026 ceremony set for December 18 in Abuja.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially initiated a Presidential Prize-Giving Day, a dedicated national initiative designed to honor and reward outstanding students across the country. This new program specifically targets students who have demonstrated exceptional academic performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination ( WASSCE), the National Examinations Council ( NECO) exams, and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The inaugural cohort of beneficiaries for this prestigious presidential initiative consists of students who excelled in the 2025 editions of these three critical national examinations. By selecting these specific cohorts, the government aims to establish a clear precedent for recognizing academic merit at the highest levels of the national education system, setting a tone for future awards and encouraging continuous scholarly excellence among Nigerian youth.

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Core Organizing Partners and Mechanisms

In a formal statement issued on Friday, the organizers confirmed that the government is executing this prize-giving awards program through a strategic partnership involving the Federal Ministry of Education. The primary implementing body is the National Education Award Programme (NEAP), which operates in close collaboration with African Legacy International Media Services Limited (ALIMS) to ensure effective administration and media coverage of the event.

This collaborative structure leverages the administrative capacity of the federal ministry and the logistical and media expertise of ALIMS to create a robust platform for student recognition. The involvement of these specific entities ensures that the initiative is not merely a ceremonial gesture but a structured program with clear organizational backing and operational support from both public and private sector partners.

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Stakeholder Positions and Strategic Objectives

Engr Innocent Ogu, who serves as the President and Chairman of African Legacy Media Services Limited as well as a key member of the Organising Committee, articulated the core philosophy driving this initiative. He emphasized that the program is designed to provide outstanding students with significant national recognition while simultaneously celebrating the vital contributions of parents, teachers, and educational institutions to student success.

Engr Innocent Ogu stated that every dedicated teacher deserves recognition and that every child deserves to see that excellence can open doors to opportunity and a greater future. His comments highlight a dual objective: to incentivize student performance and to validate the hard work of the educational support system, thereby reinforcing the value of teaching and parental involvement in academic outcomes.

The organisers have formally called on Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), state governments, educational institutions, and private-sector organisations to identify with and support this national initiative. Engr Innocent Ogu noted that government institutions are encouraged to lend their voices and institutional support to the advancement of educational excellence and the recognition of outstanding Nigerian students, suggesting a broader ecosystem of support is needed for long-term success.

Real-World Impact and Future Events

The 2026 Presidential Prize-Giving Day will be officially unveiled on Friday, 4 December, at the Federal Ministry of Education located within the Federal Secretariat Complex in Abuja. This preliminary unveiling serves as a critical informational step, allowing stakeholders and the media to familiarize themselves with the award categories, selection criteria, and ceremonial proceedings before the main event.

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The grand award ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, 18 December, at the Abuja Continental Hotel in Abuja. This specific date and venue selection indicate a high-profile event designed to attract significant media attention and public interest, ensuring that the achievements of the students are broadcast to a wide national audience and solidify the event's status as a major annual tradition.

Engr Innocent Ogu added that the Presidential Prize-Giving Day represents a unique opportunity to place the achievements of Nigerian students at the forefront of national attention. By reinforcing the importance of education as a foundation for individual success, national advancement, and sustainable development, the initiative aims to shift cultural priorities towards academic excellence and lifelong learning as key drivers of the country's future progress.