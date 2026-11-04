Federal Government Launches Inspire Live to Address Teacher Shortages in Nigeria

Dr. Tunji Alausa unveils the Inspire Live virtual teaching initiative and Ignite platform to combat teacher shortages and enhance digital access for Nigerian students across all subjects.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially introduced a comprehensive virtual teaching initiative designed to connect students in underserved schools with live, qualified instructors. This strategic move, aimed at resolving critical manpower shortages and improving educational access, allows pupils in primary, junior secondary, and senior secondary schools to participate in interactive lessons remotely.

Inspire Live Addresses Teacher Deficits

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, disclosed that the initiative, known as Inspire Live, will enable students to access live, interactive lessons delivered remotely by qualified teachers. The program ensures that learners in schools lacking specific subject teachers can still receive high-quality instruction without waiting for new personnel to be recruited or deployed to their locations. This system operates on a centrally prepared timetable, allowing schools to log on and connect with instructors for various subjects as scheduled.

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Using Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State as a prime example, the minister explained that pupils in schools without English Language teachers could access live lessons online. He emphasized that this arrangement allows schools to overcome the absence of teachers in particular subjects efficiently. Students can log on interactively when the designated teacher is teaching, ensuring consistent engagement with the curriculum regardless of their geographical location or local staffing constraints.

Zero-Rated Data Ensures Digital Access

To address concerns that poor internet access could undermine the initiative, the Federal Government has collaborated with the Nigerian Communications Commission to provide zero-rated data for students using the platform. This arrangement enables pupils to access lessons without incurring additional data costs, which is particularly beneficial for those in rural and underserved communities where household resources might limit access to digital education.

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The minister stated that the platform is not limited to live teaching, as students can also access recorded lessons to reinforce their learning or catch up on classes they had missed. He clarified that the platform covers every subject in the national curriculum, including English Language, Mathematics, Social Studies, Civic Education, Nigerian History, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. This comprehensive coverage ensures that no subject is left out of the virtual learning framework.

Ignite Platform Supports Educator Development

Beyond deploying virtual instructors, the government is investing in the professional development of existing teachers through digital platforms. Dr. Alausa identified Ignite as a key initiative designed to support teachers with the resources required to deliver effective lessons. This cloud-based platform enables educators to prepare lesson plans, consult curriculum materials, and access resources that can significantly improve classroom instruction.

Dr. Alausa described these interventions as a comprehensive approach to improving education, explaining that the government is addressing the needs of both learners and teachers rather than concentrating exclusively on students. By supporting educators through Ignite and providing students with Inspire Live, the ministry aims to create a robust, technology-driven educational ecosystem that overcomes historical infrastructure and staffing challenges across the country.