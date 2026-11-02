Federal Government Tightens Payroll Admission Rules as Personnel Costs Reach N1.96tn in Q1 2026

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has introduced stricter verification requirements for newly recruited federal workers, with personnel costs rising to N1.96tn in the first quarter of 2026, exceeding capital expenditure.

The Federal Government has introduced stricter verification requirements for newly recruited workers seeking admission into its payroll, as personnel costs rose by N133.94bn to N1.96tn in the first quarter of 2026, exceeding capital expenditure during the period.

The measures were announced on Monday by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation in a statement signed by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Bawa Mokwa. The directive takes immediate effect and applies to all ongoing and subsequent payroll admission processes under the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System. It aims to strengthen accountability, prevent irregular payroll admissions and improve the management of government personnel expenditure.

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New Payroll Admission Rules

The statement read, Henceforth, no newly recruited employee shall be enrolled without first being captured on the nominal roll of the relevant MDA and satisfying all prescribed validation and eligibility requirements. Under the revised procedures, Ministries, Departments and Agencies must take greater responsibility for managing their personnel budgets and maintaining accurate records of employees.

Government institutions seeking to enrol newly recruited workers must formally submit requests to the OAGF, accompanied by recruitment approvals, appointment letters, applicable waivers and other supporting documents. The documents will undergo verification alongside employee records, salary structures, grade levels, steps, allowances and other financial entitlements before payroll admission can be approved. The additional checks are intended to ensure that only properly documented and eligible employees are included in the government salary payment system.

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The OAGF stated that the validation process will also cover statutory details, including Pension Fund Administrator information, pension identification numbers, National Housing Fund registration and tax records to ensure accurate deductions and timely remittances. Following the initial verification, employee records will be returned to the relevant ministry, department or agency for further confirmation.

The Accounting Officer, Director of Human Resources, Director of Finance and Accounts, and designated Payroll Validating Officer must endorse the records before they are submitted to the OAGF for final processing. The Accountant-General of the Federation will retain final approval authority over the admission of newly recruited employees into the payroll. Final admission into the Federal Government payroll will be subject to satisfactory completion of all validation procedures and the approval of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

The directive introduces multiple levels of verification involving both the employing institution and the central payroll authority, with officials required to confirm the accuracy of recruitment and salary information. The OAGF warned that applications containing incomplete documentation or discrepancies would not be processed until the identified problems had been resolved. Any employee record with incomplete documentation or unresolved discrepancies will be deferred from payroll admission until all prescribed conditions are fulfilled.

Personnel Costs Rise Sharply

Officials responsible for processing and approving payroll admissions will be held accountable for violations of the applicable regulations. Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Agencies and other relevant government officials have been directed to ensure strict compliance. The reforms come as personnel costs rose by 7.35 per cent from N1.82tn in the first quarter of 2025 to N1.96tn in the same period of 2026, according to the Federal Government's First Quarter Budget Implementation Reports.

Personnel expenditure accounted for 20.05 per cent of total expenditure of N9.76tn, while capital expenditure represented 17.32 per cent. Salaries and related personnel obligations exceeded capital spending by approximately N267bn, or 15.77 per cent, as the government spent N1.69tn on capital expenditure between January and March.

A breakdown showed that personnel costs for Ministries, Departments and Agencies increased from N1.57tn in the first quarter of 2025 to N1.70tn in the corresponding period of 2026, an increase of N133.94bn or 8.54 per cent. Personnel expenditure by Government-Owned Enterprises remained unchanged at N254.35bn, indicating that the entire increase in the wage bill came from MDAs.

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The Federal Government spent an average of N652.37bn monthly on personnel costs during the review period, compared with N607.73bn in the same period of 2025. Despite the increase, actual personnel spending remained below the quarterly budget projection. The Budget Office disclosed that N8.35tn was allocated to MDAs personnel costs in the 2026 budget, compared with N7.60tn in 2025, an increase of approximately N758.51bn or 9.99 per cent.

A prorated quarterly expenditure outlay of N2.09tn was expected in 2026, but actual expenditure of N1.70tn was released in the first quarter, translating to N385.78bn or 18.47 per cent below the quarterly projection. Implementation of the capital budget remained significantly below expectations. Total capital expenditure of N1.69tn fell short of the prorated quarterly projection of N8.07tn by N6.38tn, a shortfall of 79.06 per cent.

No funds were released for the implementation of MDAs 2026 capital budget during the quarter, despite a prorated allocation of N3.92tn. The Budget Office explained that funds for MDAs capital expenditure were not released because some MDAs were still utilising funds released under the 2025 capital budget, whose implementation period had been extended to 31st December, 2026. Implementation of the 2026 MDAs capital budget stood at zero as of March 31, although expenditure was recorded under other capital components.

GOEs accounted for N740.32bn in capital expenditure, while TETFund spending stood at N393.56bn. Multilateral and bilateral project-tied loans contributed N287.44bn, while grants and donor-funded projects accounted for N249.50bn. Non-debt recurrent expenditure increased from N2.24tn in the first quarter of 2025 to N2.77tn in the corresponding period of 2026, an increase of approximately N523.49bn. Personnel costs accounted for 70.73 per cent of non-debt recurrent spending.

Fiscal Deficit Widens

Expenditure on pensions and gratuities increased from N161.60bn to N330.72bn, a rise of N169.12bn or 104.65 per cent. Combined personnel and pension obligations reached N2.29tn, compared with N1.98tn in the first quarter of 2025. The rising obligations coincided with weak revenue performance. The Federal Government generated approximately N5.08tn in the first quarter of 2026, against a quarterly target of N9.22tn, a shortfall of 44.93 per cent.

Personnel costs alone were equivalent to 38.56 per cent of actual revenue, compared with approximately 36.80 per cent in the same period of 2025. This means that for every N100 received by the Federal Government, nearly N39 was spent on personnel costs. Debt-service payments reached N4.63tn, equivalent to approximately 91.18 per cent of actual revenue. Combined personnel costs and debt-service obligations amounted to N6.58tn, exceeding government revenue by approximately N1.51tn.

The Federal Government recorded a fiscal deficit of N4.69tn during the period. The Budget Office acknowledged the need to contain recurrent spending, noting that restrictions on unapproved recruitment remained part of the government's measures. The OAGF said the reforms formed part of a broader re-engineering of IPPIS processes to improve transparency, efficiency and accountability in personnel management. The directive places greater responsibility on individual MDAs to ensure that their nominal rolls correspond with approved recruitment records and personnel budgets.