Nigeria's Federal Government launches the second phase of the National Single Window on December 14, integrating key export regulatory bodies to streamline trade procedures and reduce bureaucratic delays for exporters and importers.

The Federal Government of Nigeria will integrate key export regulatory agencies into the National Single Window platform on December 14, 2026. This strategic move aims to simplify trade procedures, eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks, and significantly improve the efficiency of the country's import and export processes. The integration marks a critical milestone in the ongoing digital transformation of Nigeria's international trade infrastructure.

Core Details Of The National Single Window Integration

Tola Fakolade, the Project Coordinator of the National Single Window, announced the implementation details during a stakeholders' engagement held in Abuja on Tuesday. He clarified that the first batch of agencies to be integrated into the system would primarily comprise regulators responsible for processing export-related documentation. This initial phase is designed to handle the core regulatory requirements necessary for goods leaving the country, ensuring that standard compliance checks are automated and streamlined.

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The project team has structured the implementation into two distinct batches to ensure a smooth transition for all users. While the first batch focuses on regulatory bodies, the second batch is scheduled to incorporate additional agencies and processes. This includes the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigeria Export Proceeds system, and operators within the free trade zones. By separating these functions, the government aims to manage the complexity of the system rollout effectively without disrupting existing trade flows.

Stakeholder Training And System Validation

The National Single Window project is currently undergoing its second cycle of User Acceptance Testing to ensure system stability before the full launch. This testing phase allows selected exporters and government agencies to interact with the system in a controlled environment. Tola Fakolade explained that the project team selects a sample of exporters to work with the platform, providing feedback on its functionality. This rigorous testing process helps identify areas requiring improvement and ensures that the system meets the practical needs of its users.

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Simultaneously, nationwide training for stakeholders commenced on November 16, with physical training centers established in Lagos and Port Harcourt. The two-day practical training sessions are designed to provide participants with hands-on experience using laptops provided by the organizers. Tola Fakolade urged exporters, agents, and other users to register for these sessions, emphasizing that familiarity with the system is crucial for a seamless experience when the platform goes live on December 14.

Impact On Regulatory Agencies And Trade Efficiency

The first batch of the National Single Window integration will automate export-related regulatory processes involving several key government bodies. These include the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, and the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service. By automating the submission, processing, and approval of licenses, permits, and certificates, the platform seeks to eliminate repetitive documentation and harmonize regulatory requirements.

This initiative builds upon the gains recorded in the first phase of the project, which was inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on April 16, 2024, and went live on March 27, 2026. The National Single Window is designed as a centralized electronic platform connecting government agencies and private-sector operators involved in international trade. It aims to improve transparency, reduce the time and cost of clearing goods across Nigeria's borders, and ultimately boost the competitiveness of Nigerian exports in the global market. The integration of these agencies represents a significant step toward modernizing Nigeria's trade ecosystem.

Current Metrics And Future Deployment Plans

Recent metrics from the project indicate strong adoption and system reliability. At a press briefing last month, Tola Fakolade reported that the platform had registered 12,112 importers and agents. Additionally, more than 8,000 users had received training, and the system had achieved an uptime of 99.98 per cent. These figures demonstrate the growing trust and utilization of the platform by both government officials and private sector participants.

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Looking ahead, further engagement will take place ahead of the second batch deployment, particularly with the Central Bank of Nigeria and other institutions responsible for processing export proceeds and related transactions. Tola Fakolade expressed confidence that the first batch would go live as scheduled, despite the intense pressure to complete outstanding activities. He stated that the team is working diligently to ensure all systems are ready for the December 14 launch, marking a new era of efficiency in Nigerian international trade.