The Federal Government officially hands over the new 2,000-capacity Akesan Multi-Purpose Mini Stadium to the Iperu-Remo community in Ogun State on Thursday to boost sports and cultural activities.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially handed over a newly constructed 2,000-capacity Akesan Multi-Purpose Mini Stadium to the Iperu-Remo community. This significant infrastructure delivery occurred on Thursday within the Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, marking a major milestone in regional development.

Stadium Handover Ceremony Details

Dr Adedeji Ashiru, serving as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority, led the commissioning proceedings. The facility stands as a testament to federal investment in the social and cultural development of the Remo land. Residents were encouraged to utilize the venue for nurturing young sporting talents and promoting grassroots athletic development.

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Dr Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, the immediate past Accountant General of the Federation, was present at the event alongside Oba Taiwo Adenaike, the Alaperu of Iperu. These key stakeholders witnessed the ceremonial unveiling, which symbolized the culmination of a collaborative effort between federal agencies and local leadership.

OORBDA Investment and Community Benefits

Dr Adedeji Ashiru described the Akesan Mini Stadium as a vital investment designed to provide residents with a suitable venue for various sporting activities. The authority emphasized that the facility is intended for community gatherings and cultural festivals, addressing a long-standing need for public space in Iperu.

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Ashiru stated that the stadium serves as more than just a converging ground. He noted it is a place where talent will be discovered, where young people will be kept busy and healthy, and where the community will gather for events. This includes local traditions such as the famous Akesan Day and the Eyo Iperu Festival, which will now have a dedicated modern venue.

The project was executed by the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority specifically for the benefit of the Iperu community, its youth, and the wider Remo land. The authority aims to give the youth a safe space to dream and engage in constructive recreational activities.

Stakeholder Acknowledgments and Support

Dr Adedeji Ashiru acknowledged the crucial support of the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev. He also recognized Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun for creating an enabling environment that allowed federal agencies to execute development projects effectively within the state.

Specific praise was directed at Dr Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, whom Ashiru described as the primary facilitator of the stadium project. Madein played a pivotal role in attracting and actualizing the initiative, ensuring the project moved from concept to completion.

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Otunba Abiodun Onanuga, the Managing Director of Nugacon Nigeria Limited, spoke at the inauguration, describing the stadium as a landmark achievement. He congratulated the Alaperu of Iperu, Oba Taiwo Adenaike, and the Ebi of Idena, while appreciating President Tinubu, Governor Abiodun, and the OORBDA management for their contributions.

Infrastructure Expansion and Road Development

During the same event, Dr Adedeji Ashiru unveiled the first phase of the Camp-FUNAAB-Alabata Farm Access Road in Abeokuta. This project is part of a broader intervention strategy to address environmental, economic, and transportation challenges affecting communities along the route.

The road development is described as an investment in improved access, agricultural development, and educational activities. The Federal Government promised to complete the second phase of this project, aiming to protect lives and property while enhancing connectivity for institutional and commercial users.

Oba Taiwo Adenaike thanked the President for the improved infrastructure in the community. He pledged that the new stadium would be put to good use, reflecting the government commitment to grassroots development and youth empowerment in the region.