Federal Government Grants One‑Year Moratorium for Civil Servants to Obtain HR Certifications

The federal government has issued a new directive giving civil servants working in human resource roles a 12‑month window to acquire recognized professional qualifications, aiming to professionalise HR management across the civil service.

The federal government has formally granted civil servants who perform human resource tasks across ministries, departments and agencies a one‑year period to obtain internationally recognised professional certification s.

This step is part of an ongoing effort to raise the standard of human resource management within the Federal Civil Service. The directive, issued by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) on Monday, is addressed to all ministers, permanent secretaries, heads of agencies and parastatals. It follows earlier circulars that sought to shift HR functions from routine administrative duties to specialised, competency‑based roles.

Under the new policy, officers currently occupying HR positions-such as workforce planning, recruitment, onboarding, performance management, training, welfare, disciplinary matters, and exit management-will be allowed a one‑year moratorium to achieve a recognised certification. The circular specifies that only certificates awarded by approved bodies will be recognised.

Initially, the federation lists the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, the Society for Human Resource Management, the Human Resource Certification Institute and Chartered Professionals in Human Resources as valid issuers. Other bodies may be added in the future after approval by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

To qualify for the moratorium, officers may continue in their current roles or be assigned to HR duties while they enrol and progress toward certification. They must show verifiable proof of enrolment and demonstrate measurable progress within six months from the issuance of the circular. If, after the 12‑month period, an officer does not possess a recognised HR qualification, they will become ineligible for any deployment to a human resource position within the Federal Civil Service.

Conversely, holding an approved certification will become a mandatory requirement for HR posts in ministries, the Career Management Office, Service Policies and Strategies Office, Service Welfare Office of the OHCSF, and the Federal Civil Service Commission. The directive takes immediate effect and instructs all ministries and agencies to disseminate its contents to affected staff. This latest development follows similar reforms introduced in August 2023 and March 2024 aimed at professionalising HR functions countrywide.

By aligning federal HR practices with global best practices, the government seeks to improve strategic workforce planning, talent management, employee development, performance evaluation, and succession planning. Officials underline that the initiative is designed to build a skilled HR workforce capable of supporting the broader civil service transformation agenda and delivering better public services to Nigerians. The policy is expected to enhance efficiency, accountability and transparency in personnel administration across all federal institutions





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Civil Service Reforms Human Resource Management Professional Certification Federal Government Policy Public Sector Efficiency

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