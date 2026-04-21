Federal Government Files Treason and Terrorism Charges Against Alleged Coup Plotters

The Nigerian government has brought 13 charges, including treason and terrorism, against a group of retired military officers and civilians accused of plotting to topple President Bola Tinubu.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has formally initiated legal proceedings at the Federal High Court in Abuja, lodging a comprehensive 13-count charge against several individuals accused of orchestrating a coup to overthrow the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The legal documents, filed by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, name a diverse group of defendants including retired Major General Mohammed Gana, retired Naval Captain Erasmus Victor, Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Goni, and Abdulkadir Sani. Additionally, the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, is listed as a co-defendant, though authorities have indicated he remains at large. The charges, signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Rotimi Oyedepo, paint a picture of an intricate conspiracy designed to undermine the democratic foundations of the nation through treasonous activities, terrorism, and illicit financial operations. At the core of the prosecution case is the allegation that the defendants conspired throughout 2025 to levy war against the Nigerian state with the explicit intent of overpowering the President. This conduct is categorized as a severe violation of Section 37(2) of the Criminal Code. Beyond the overt act of plotting a coup, the charge sheet highlights a critical failure of duty. The government claims that the defendants were aware of treasonable plans orchestrated by figures such as Colonel Mohammed Alhassan Maaji but deliberately chose not to alert the authorities. This suppression of intelligence, according to the prosecution, violates the fundamental obligation of citizens to report acts that threaten the constitutional order. Furthermore, the charges extend to the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act of 2022, as the defendants are accused of conspiring to commit acts of terror aimed at destabilizing the country political and constitutional structure. This includes allegations that specific defendants attended clandestine meetings to further ideologies designed to collapse the government. The financial dimension of the case is equally significant, with investigators identifying substantial sums of money allegedly linked to terrorism financing. Bukar Kashim Goni is accused of retaining approximately 50 million Naira, while other defendants such as Zekeri Umoru and Abdulkadir Sani are alleged to have handled millions of Naira in cash, bypassing formal financial institutions to avoid detection. These acts, the government asserts, constitute clear violations of the Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Act of 2022. While the Defence Headquarters had previously attributed the cancellation of the 2025 independence anniversary parade to unrelated administrative matters, the public has remained deeply concerned regarding the stability of the country. This formal arraignment follows weeks of mounting pressure from human rights activists, such as Omoyele Sowore, and the families of detained military personnel, who have persistently demanded that the accused be granted their constitutional right to a transparent trial in an open court rather than through opaque military proceedings. The court is now set to determine the fate of those accused of attempting to dismantle the democratically elected government of Nigeria





channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Treason Coup Plot Bola Tinubu Terrorism Financing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

No Hidden Spending, Diversion In Federation RevenueThe Federal Government has dismissed reports claiming there were hidden spending and diversion of federal revenues.

Read more »

FCT Teachers Begin Indefinite Strike Over Unmet DemandsGovernment school teachers in the FCT have begun an indefinite strike action over unmet demands by the Federal Government.

Read more »

Federal Government Appoints Fatima Suleiman Zuntu as New Director-General of National Biosafety Management AgencyThe Nigerian government has appointed public health expert Fatima Suleiman Zuntu to lead the National Biosafety Management Agency for a four-year term starting April 2026.

Read more »

FG files 13-count treason charge against alleged coup plottersNigeria's independent online newspaper

Read more »

Nigerian Govt unveils identities of alleged coup plotters, files treason chargesThe Federal Government of Nigeria has finally revealed the identities of individuals who allegedly plotted to forcefully overthrow the government of President Bola Tinubu.

Read more »

BREAKING: FG Files 13-Count Treason Charges Against Alleged Coup PlottersA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »