Federal Government Enforces Strict Payroll Validation for New Hires

The Nigerian Federal Government introduces mandatory validation protocols for the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System to eliminate ghost workers and ensure fiscal accountability for all new recruits.

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation ( OAGF) has officially instituted rigorous new protocols for enrolling recently recruited civil servants into the federal payroll system. This directive mandates that all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) must thoroughly validate appointment records before processing any payments through the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System ( IPPIS).

OAGF Announces Immediate Payroll Restrictions

The OAGF released this announcement on Monday, clarifying that no newly hired staff member will be admitted into the IPPIS database without first being captured on the official nominal roll of their respective MDA. Bawa Mokwa, the Director of Press and Public Relations, signed a statement confirming that strict adherence to prescribed eligibility requirements is now non-negotiable for all federal employees.

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This new measure takes immediate effect and applies to all ongoing and future payroll admission processes. The primary objective is to strengthen accountability, transparency, and efficiency within the management of federal personnel records. By tightening these controls, the government aims to prevent irregularities in the public service payroll structure.

MDAs Must Submit Detailed Documentation

Under the revised arrangement, MDAs are now required to formally submit requests for payroll admission to the OAGF. These submissions must be accompanied by comprehensive supporting documents, including recruitment approvals, official appointment letters, and any applicable waivers. The OAGF will conduct thorough verification of these records to ensure complete compliance with established rules.

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The verification process covers critical financial details such as salary structures, grade levels, steps, allowances, and other financial entitlements. This step ensures that only qualified individuals with properly documented credentials receive government salaries. The process is designed to eliminate discrepancies that could lead to financial loss for the federation.

Accountability Shifts to Budget Owners

The re-engineering of payroll processes places greater responsibility on MDAs as budget owners to manage and account for their personnel budgets. After initial validation by the OAGF, employee records are forwarded to the relevant MDA for confirmation. This confirmation requires endorsement from the Accounting Officer, Director of Human Resources, Director of Finance and Accounts, and the designated Payroll Validating Officer.

Final admission into the Federal Government payroll depends entirely on the satisfactory completion of all validation procedures and the final approval by the Accountant-General of the Federation. The directive also includes statutory employee information such as Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) details, pension identification numbers, National Housing Fund (NHF) registration, and tax records.

Consequences for Incomplete Records

Employees with incomplete documentation or unresolved discrepancies will be deferred from payroll admission until all prescribed conditions are met. The OAGF has made it clear that officers responsible for processing and approving payroll admissions will be held accountable for any breach of applicable rules. This strict stance is intended to deter negligence and ensure that every record on the nominal roll is accurate.

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The directive applies to all newly recruited Federal Government employees, aiming to create a more transparent and efficient payroll system. This move follows recent events, such as the deserted Nigerian's Federal Secretariat after unions began an indefinite strike in Abuja on June 3, 2024. The new measures seek to restore public trust in the management of federal resources and personnel.