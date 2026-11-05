Federal Government Disburses NERSI Cash Support via OPay

The Nigerian government begins disbursing 50,000 naira monthly to vulnerable citizens through OPay. Learn how eligible beneficiaries can check eligibility and receive payments securely under the NERSI program.

The federal government of Nigeria has officially commenced the disbursement of financial support to selected vulnerable citizens under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention. The monthly cash assistance of 50,000 naira is being distributed to poor and vulnerable households affected by the rising cost of living and inflation. This major economic intervention aims to provide immediate relief to those struggling with economic pressures across the nation.

The program was launched on October 30, 2026, marking a significant step in the government's social safety net strategy. Dr. Bernard Doro, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, announced that the intervention provides direct financial support to eligible beneficiaries. The distribution is handled through approved digital financial service providers to ensure transparency and efficiency in reaching the intended recipients.

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OPay Eligibility Check Process

OPay has been designated as one of the approved payment providers for this critical government initiative. Selected beneficiaries can check their eligibility and accept the payment through a straightforward digital process. Users must open their phone dialler and dial the USSD code 95520 using the phone number linked to their OPay account. This step initiates the verification process directly on the mobile device.

After dialing the code, users must follow the on-screen instructions to check their eligibility and accept the support. Alternatively, beneficiaries can log in to the OPay application and check the homepage for a notification indicating that they have been selected. If selected, users must follow the provided instructions to give their consent and complete the registration process securely.

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Selection Criteria And Fraud Warnings

According to the Federal Government's NERSI program guidelines, beneficiaries are selected from verified national identity records and the National Social Register. The government has explicitly stated that beneficiaries cannot independently apply or pay to be included on the list. Selection is strictly based on verified records and screening processes conducted by the relevant authorities to ensure the funds reach the most vulnerable populations.

The Federal Government has clarified that beneficiaries are not required to pay any registration, processing, or activation fees to receive the money. The government has also warned Nigerians against fraudsters who may demand money or personal information under the guise of facilitating the payment. Beneficiaries are advised not to disclose their ATM PIN, one-time password, or other confidential banking details to anyone claiming to assist with the disbursement.

Payment Delivery And Helpline Support

Once the digital consent and verification process is completed, the 50,000 naira support will be credited to the designated mobile wallet of the beneficiary. This digital delivery method ensures that funds are transferred directly without intermediary delays or cash handling risks. The use of established digital platforms helps in tracking the flow of funds and ensuring accountability in the distribution of public resources.

For enquiries or complaints about the program, Nigerians can contact the official NERSI helpline on 0700-022-2222. This dedicated line is available to assist beneficiaries with any issues regarding eligibility, payment delays, or technical difficulties. The government encourages all citizens to remain vigilant against scams and to verify any communication received through official channels before providing personal information or making any payments.