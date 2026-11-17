The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission clarifies salary structures for federal tertiary institutions, capping excess workload at 52 hours and ordering recovery of overpayments within three months.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has issued strict directives requiring all federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education to recover any overpayments resulting from the implementation of the 2025/2026 remuneration agreements with tertiary education unions. This critical administrative order mandates that institutions must complete the recovery process within a strict three-month timeframe to ensure fiscal compliance and alignment with national salary guidelines.

NSIWC Clarifies Remuneration Framework Details

The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission formalized these directives through a circular dated November 11, 2026, signed by its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Maj. Gen. Junaid S. Bindawa. The commission stated that the clarification was necessary following numerous requests from educational institutions seeking guidance on implementing the remuneration packages contained in the agreements between the Federal Government and tertiary education-based unions. The circular, bearing reference number SWC/S/04/S.149/T/187, was widely distributed to high-level officials including the Chief of Staff to the President, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Also read Lawyer Confirms Federal Government Drops Death Penalty Appeal Against Nnamdi Kanu

Strict Caps on Academic and Non-Teaching Allowances

The commission has established precise boundaries for specific allowances to prevent unauthorized payouts. For the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance, payments are now strictly restricted to academic staff who are on the Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure and the Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Salary Structure. Vice-chancellors, rectors, and provosts are explicitly excluded from receiving this allowance because they are not on the specified salary structures but are instead covered by the Certain Political, Public and Judicial Officer Salaries Act of 2008. Similarly, staff on the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure and those associated with medical allowances are excluded, as collective bargaining between the Federal Government and health-sector unions is currently ongoing regarding the review of CONMESS.

A comparable restriction applies to the Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance, which is limited to non-academic staff on the Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure and the Consolidated Tertiary Education Institutions Salary Structure. Workers on the Consolidated Health Salary Structure and those associated with medical allowances are also excluded from this provision. The commission emphasized that this exclusion is due to ongoing negotiations between the Federal Government and Health Sector-Based Associations and Unions concerning the review of CONHESS and associated medical allowances, ensuring that health sector adjustments remain separate from general tertiary education protocols.

Advertisement

Excess Workload Allowance Capped at 52 Hours

In a move to control costs and standardize overtime payments, the commission has capped the Excess Workload Allowance for members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions in federal universities. The directive specifies that payments for this allowance must not exceed 52 hours per month. This cap applies uniformly to all eligible staff within these two major unions operating in federal universities, providing a clear ceiling for monthly workload compensation that institutions must adhere to in their payroll calculations.

Budgeting Rules for Earned Academic Allowance

The circular also addressed the implementation of the 10 percent Earned Academic Allowance found in the revised salary structure of university academic staff. The commission explained that this provision, located on page 12 of the agreement between the Federal Government and ASUU, is designed for mainstreaming and budgeting purposes. The allowance is split equally, with five percent allocated to employees funded by the Federal Government and the remaining five percent to those funded by university councils through Internally Generated Revenue. Institutions are advised to follow the Commission's Circular No. issued on December 30, 2025, which outlines the specific categories of beneficiaries and their funding sources to ensure accurate application of this allowance.