Government Backs NSC and NFF Officials in Peter Obi Airport Dispute

Officials who declined a Peter Obi meeting with the Flamingos at the airport are backed by the government, which cites player welfare.

The Federal Government has stood behind officials of the National Sports Commission and the Nigeria Football Federation after Peter Obi accused them of blocking him from greeting the Flamingos, Nigeria's Under-17 women's team, at an airport. The Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate had alleged that officials stopped him from meeting the squad after it returned from Morocco with the World Cup title.

The government's position was set out in a statement issued on Tuesday by NSC chairman Dikko. He insisted that the officials who received the team were acting in the players' best interests, and that the decision to turn down the proposed meeting was based on the players' welfare and the circumstances of their arrival.

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Why Officials Turned Down the Airport Request

Officials declined the request because the Flamingos had only just landed and were exhausted. Dikko said the officials who accompanied and received the squad did not see Obi around the players at the airport.

He said two individuals wearing Peter Obi campaign caps and other campaign-branded clothing approached the officials and asked that the former Anambra State governor be allowed to meet the players and take photographs with them.

According to the NSC chairman, the team touched down at about 5:30 a.m. on an Air Maroc flight and was tired from the journey and the grueling schedule of its tournament run. Dikko added that no prior arrangement or formal notice had been made for a reception for Obi at the airport.

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Claims of Intimidation and Terminal Location

Dikko rejected suggestions that officials had been warned they could lose their jobs over the incident, stating that nothing in the officials' own account supported such claims. Obi's campaign has described the encounter as a spontaneous moment during routine travel, saying the candidate simply wanted to congratulate the players.

The NSC chairman also argued that Obi, who was reportedly heading to Enugu, would normally have used the domestic terminal, while the Flamingos arrived through the international terminal. He said passengers and other Nigerians at the international wing openly celebrated the players by taking photos, dancing and shaking hands as the squad walked to its buses.

Dikko maintained that Obi was not captured anywhere near the team or the international section of the airport. He faulted the former presidential candidate for describing the episode as political intimidation without first asking the NSC or NFF for clarification.

Obi Urged to Apologise and Minors Safeguarding Rules

Dikko urged Obi to apologise to the players, accusing him of turning a national celebration into a political row. He asked the former presidential candidate to reflect deeply and offer an unreserved apology to the young players for overshadowing their success with his remarks and media interviews.

The NSC chairman stressed that the Flamingos are minors and that the team has a dedicated safeguarding official responsible for their welfare and for managing contact with them. He said officials had a duty to shield the teenagers from undue pressure and from being portrayed as supporters of any political party.

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Questions Over Support and Future Access

Dikko questioned how much backing Obi had given the squad before its World Cup success, pointing out that the team had devoted over seven months to training, qualifiers and the WAFU tournament. He acknowledged the congratulatory messages Obi sent late in the tournament, but said national teams need steady support rather than attention only after a win.

Dikko invited Obi and other Nigerians who wish to meet or host the players to send formal requests to the NSC or NFF so that suitable arrangements can be made. He also disclosed that a Nigerian businessman, who had sponsored a delegation to Morocco to back the team in the final, gave $50,000 to the players on the pitch after the match.

Uyo Qualifier Dispute and Stadium Access Rules

Dikko rejected Obi's claim that he was blocked from visiting Super Eagles players after the March 25, 2025 qualifier against Zimbabwe in Uyo. The NSC chairman said he sat on the same row as Obi and the governors of Lagos, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states during that match.

Dikko explained that the Super Eagles declined to receive visitors after the 1-1 draw in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier because the players wanted an immediate meeting among themselves to review their performance. He said all dignitaries and officials, including governors and NFF officials, stayed away from the dressing room as a result.

He added that FIFA security rules restrict access to technical areas, including dressing rooms, during international matches, and that visitors must be accredited or secure prior clearance through the football federation. Dikko warned that breaches could lead to fines against the federation or a ban on the stadium hosting future international fixtures.

He closed by saying the Flamingos' World Cup victory should unite Nigerians rather than deepen political divisions.