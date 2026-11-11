Federal Government Commissions Five CNG Stations in Lagos to Cut Transport Costs

The Federal Government has commissioned five CNG refuelling stations in Lagos, developed by MDGIF and IBILE Oil and Gas Corporation, to expand access to cheaper, cleaner fuel and reduce transportation costs.

The Federal Government has commissioned five Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) refuelling stations in Lagos to deepen domestic gas utilisation, reduce transportation costs and accelerate the adoption of cleaner alternative fuels across Nigeria.

The stations, located in Ajah, Idimu, Abule-Egba, Oko-Oba and Ogolonto, were developed through a partnership between the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) and IBILE Oil and Gas Corporation (IOGC). The commissioning ceremony was held on Wednesday. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, who spoke at the event, described the projects as a practical demonstration of President Bola Tinubu's commitment to translating Nigeria's abundant gas resources into economic growth and improved living conditions.

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CNG Initiative Drives Economic Growth

He recalled that President Tinubu introduced the CNG initiative in his inaugural address approximately two years ago. Ekpo said the project went beyond establishing refuelling facilities, representing an important step towards implementing the Federal Government's policy of expanding gas penetration and making CNG more accessible as an alternative transportation fuel. He noted that the commissioning of similar projects in Kano a day earlier, alongside the Lagos facilities, demonstrated the administration's efforts to translate its gas policy into tangible infrastructure nationwide.

"This is a manifestation of the statement of fact from Mr President that he wants to translate Nigerian gas into driving the economy of the nation and, of course, in doing that, reduce the cost of transportation for Nigerians," Ekpo said. He also disclosed that domestic gas supply had increased from about 1.6 billion cubic feet per day (BCF) when the current administration assumed office to approximately 2.2 BCF per day, with efforts ongoing to increase supply further.

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Each of the five stations has a CNG compression capacity of 24,000 standard cubic metres per day and a storage capacity of 9,800 standard cubic metres. Collectively, the stations have a gas holding capacity of 45,640 standard cubic metres. According to MDGIF Managing Director Oluwole Adama, at full capacity they can dispense enough gas to fuel approximately 8,400 vehicles daily.

Commercial Transport Operators Gain Benefits

Adama explained that the facilities would particularly benefit commercial transport operators, fleet owners, traders and commuters by reducing fuel expenses, improving business efficiency and providing access to cleaner energy. He said the projects align with the Federal Government's Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises domestic gas utilisation, infrastructure development and the use of natural resources to stimulate economic activities.

"Together, the five stations at Abule Egba, Ajah, Oko-Oba, Idimu and Ogolonto can hold 45,640 standard cubic metres of gas. At full capacity, they can fill about 8,400 cars per day, using natural gas produced right here in Nigeria," Adama said. He noted that the benefits extended beyond transportation, as operations would create employment opportunities in safety, maintenance, logistics and technical services.

Ekpo also disclosed that President Tinubu had directed the expansion of CNG infrastructure across the country, including the development of an additional 500 refuelling stations towards a planned national network of 1,000 stations. He said the initiative aimed to ensure that the benefits of the country's gas resources translated into lower transportation costs for Nigerians.

"Our objective is therefore not simply to count the number of stations commissioned. Success must ultimately be measured by impact: whether the infrastructure helps reduce operating costs for transporters and businesses, whether those savings reach commuters, and whether Nigerian families begin to feel tangible relief," the minister said. He commended IOGC and the Lagos State Government for embracing the initiative, describing the project as an example of federal and state governments working with the private sector.

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MDGIF Expands Beyond Refuelling Stations

Adama further disclosed that MDGIF's mandate extended beyond CNG refuelling stations to other critical midstream and downstream gas infrastructure, including gas processing plants, flare gas capture projects, pipelines, gas terminals and storage facilities. He revealed that the Fund had supported several projects, with about 18 facilities commissioned within less than two years of taking final investment decisions.

According to Adama, MDGIF was established under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 to accelerate gas infrastructure development and encourage greater utilisation of the country's natural gas resources. He explained that the Fund was designed as a catalytic financing institution rather than the sole financier of gas projects, aiming to reduce early-stage investment risks and attract additional funding from development finance institutions and private investors.

Adama disclosed that MDGIF had signed a $500 million memorandum of understanding with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and established partnerships with local and international institutions to unlock additional financing. He added that the Fund was also engaging the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) to support further investments in Nigeria's gas sector. The Minister urged investors to take advantage of opportunities in the gas sector, stressing that partnerships would remain central to achieving the country's gas development objectives.

Private Sector Essential For Growth

He noted that while government remained committed to providing necessary support, private sector participation was essential to expanding infrastructure and ensuring sustainable operations. He attributed the improvement in gas supply to policies that had encouraged investors to commit resources to the sector. The stations are designed as last-mile retail outlets to bring CNG closer to consumers in their residential and business locations.

Ekpo said the facilities would improve access to alternative fuel for motorists and commercial transport operators, while supporting the government's objective of expanding cleaner energy infrastructure nationwide. He emphasised that the success of the facilities would depend on consistent gas supply, proper maintenance, operational efficiency and adherence to safety standards. Managing Director of IBILE Oil and Gas Corporation, Tayo Gbajumo, also attended the commissioning ceremony.

The event highlighted the collaboration between the Federal Government, Lagos State Government and private sector in developing critical gas infrastructure.