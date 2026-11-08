Federal Government Commends Anambra on BHCPF Implementation

The Federal Ministry of Health praised Anambra State for effective Basic Health Care Provision Fund implementation, highlighting telemedicine and emergency service improvements.

The Federal Government has officially commended Anambra State for its significant progress in implementing the Basic Health Care Provision Fund. This recognition follows a comprehensive assessment conducted by a monitoring team from the Federal Ministry of Health, which identified tangible improvements in emergency medical services and health insurance claims management.

Federal Team Assessing Health Progress

The assessment team, led by Assistant Director of the Informal Sector at the National Health Insurance Authority, Agboola Olasunkanmi, visited several key institutions. The team evaluated the Anambra State Health Insurance Agency, the State Primary Health Care Development Board, the State Emergency Medical Treatment Committee, and the NCDC Gateway. Olasunkanmi stated that the purpose of this visit was to identify achievements and areas needing support rather than to penalize participating agencies.

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Agboola Olasunkanmi specifically highlighted the state's strong performance in processing health insurance claims and making timely payments to healthcare facilities. He noted that the participation of the private sector had notably strengthened ambulance operations and enhanced the overall speed of emergency response services across the region.

Call for Better Inter-Agency Coordination

Despite the positive outcomes, Olasunkanmi called for improved coordination among the various agencies involved in implementing the fund. He recommended that the State Oversight Committee hold quarterly meetings to strengthen collaboration, ensure accountability, and improve the monitoring of the programme. These steps are intended to streamline operations and maximize the effectiveness of the health interventions.

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The Federal Government's assessment process is not yet complete. Further field visits are expected to continue in order to identify any remaining implementation gaps and determine where additional support from the central government is required to sustain and expand current gains.

Telemedicine Expands Access to Expertise

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Afam Obidike, emphasized that the success of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund must be measured by its direct impact on residents. He noted that differences in service delivery are now evident between facilities benefiting from the fund and those that are not, citing better support for frontline health workers and medical equipment.

Obidike highlighted the expansion of telemedicine services across selected wards supported by the fund. This initiative has enabled nurses and community health extension workers to consult with doctors for professional guidance when treating patients. The programme has provided communication devices and data support, significantly improving access to medical expertise in underserved communities where immediate doctor access is often unavailable.

Commissioner Obidike cited a specific incident involving a woman with severe leg swelling as an example of the program's effectiveness. A nurse utilized the telemedicine system to seek remote medical guidance, which facilitated appropriate attention and helped prevent potential complications. This demonstrates how remote consultations can support early intervention in critical cases.

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Reducing Financial Burden on Patients

The commissioner also explained that improved access to essential medicines through health insurance programmes has alleviated financial pressure on residents. Patients can now obtain healthcare services at primary healthcare facilities without facing the full financial burden of treatment. This development is part of broader efforts to strengthen primary healthcare delivery and expand health insurance coverage nationwide.

These initiatives aim to improve access to affordable medical services for all citizens. The ongoing assessments and expanded telemedicine capabilities are critical components of the strategy to ensure that quality healthcare is accessible to the population of Anambra State and other regions benefiting from the federal health fund.