Federal Government Closes Part of Ikorodu-Sagamu Road for Rehabilitation Works

The Federal Government has announced a partial closure of sections of the Ikorodu-Sagamu Road beginning Monday to allow ongoing rehabilitation works on damaged portions of the highway. The affected sections include the stretch from Ikorodu Roundabout to Sabo Junction, as well as the Lagos Cement to Coca-Cola axis inward Sagamu.

The Federal Government has announced a partial closure of sections of the Ikorodu-Sagamu Road beginning Monday to allow ongoing rehabilitation works on damaged portions of the highway.

The Federal Controller of Works in Ogun State, Olayiwola Komolafe, disclosed that the temporary closure became necessary to enable contractors continue reconstruction work on critical sections of the road. According to him, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, directed Arab Contractors to return to the site and accelerate completion of key aspects of the project. The affected sections include the stretch from Ikorodu Roundabout to Sabo Junction, as well as the Lagos Cement to Coca-Cola axis inward Sagamu.

Motorists travelling from Ikorodu toward Sagamu would be redirected through alternative lanes under a counterflow traffic arrangement during the repair period. The reconstruction exercise is expected to last for three months to allow for construction activities and adequate curing of the concrete pavement. Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, would be deployed to manage vehicular movement and ease traffic along the corridor.

Motorists were urged to cooperate with traffic management personnel and security agencies throughout the duration of the project. The ministry also appealed to road users for understanding over the inconvenience the repair works may cause





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Ikorodu-Sagamu Road Federal Government Rehabilitation Works Arab Contractors David Umahi Olayiwola Komolafe Lagos State Traffic Management Authority LASTMA Counterflow Traffic Arrangement Reconstruction Exercise Inconvenience Understanding

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