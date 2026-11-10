Federal Government Claims Full Health Sector Target Achievement Under Tinubu

Prof Ali Pate confirms all 41 health targets met, citing revitalized centers and reduced maternal mortality in Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially announced the completion of all forty-one performance targets established for the health sector during the administration of President Bola Tinubu. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Prof Ali Pate confirmed this milestone on Tuesday in Abuja while addressing delegates at the third Nigeria Health Sector Joint Annual Review.

Primary Healthcare Revitalization Statistics

Prof Ali Pate reported that the government has successfully revitalized three thousand five hundred twenty-six primary healthcare centres across the nation. He stated that ongoing projects are currently targeting an additional nine hundred primary healthcare centres to further expand access to basic medical services for citizens.

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The minister highlighted significant progress in workforce development, noting the recruitment of nineteen thousand seven hundred fifty-eight skilled birth attendants across twenty-two states. Furthermore, the administration has trained seventy-eight thousand fifty-four frontline health workers to enhance service delivery capabilities nationwide.

Funding Disbursements and Insurance Expansion

Cumulative releases under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund reached four hundred twenty-two point three billion Naira as of October two thousand twenty-six. The current administration disbursed two hundred forty-nine point five billion Naira from this fund to support healthcare infrastructure and operations.

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Health insurance coverage has expanded significantly, rising from approximately sixteen million Nigerians to nearly twenty-four million. Dr Iziaq Salako, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, added that almost eight million additional Nigerians have been enrolled, including more than three million vulnerable persons.

Maternal Health Outcomes and MAMII Impact

The Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative, known as MAMII, recorded a sixty percent reduction in maternal case fatality between two thousand twenty-four and two thousand twenty-six. This decline is attributed to improved access to skilled birth attendants and emergency referral systems in covered communities.

Skilled deliveries at supported facilities increased from four point eight million in two thousand twenty-three to seven point nine million by the second quarter of two thousand twenty-six. Antenatal visits also rose from six million to eight point seven million during the same period.

Emergency Care Services and Pharmaceutical Production

The free emergency obstetric care programme delivered nearly one hundred thousand services in two years. These services included eighty thousand nine hundred six caesarean sections and six thousand fifty-nine vesicovaginal fistula repairs, with obstetric emergency deaths declining by twenty-two percent in participating facilities.

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Government efforts to strengthen local production resulted in the commissioning of ten pharmaceutical and medical manufacturing factories or production lines. Six of these facilities were commissioned in two thousand twenty-six to boost domestic supply chains.

Remaining Challenges and Patient Satisfaction Metrics

Despite these achievements, the minister acknowledged that stunting rates worsened slightly and patient satisfaction declined from seventy-six percent in two thousand twenty-four to seventy-one percent in two thousand twenty-six. Emergency transport services operated in one hundred seventy-one of the initiative's one hundred seventy-two local government areas.