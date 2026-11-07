Federal Government Blocks New Federal Tertiary Institutions for Seven Years

Minister Dr Tunji Alausa urges National Assembly to halt new university bills for seven years to address severe funding deficits and quality crises in Nigeria's education sector.

The Federal Government has formally requested the National Assembly to suspend the approval of legislation creating new federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education for a period of seven years. This directive aims to curb the rapid expansion of public tertiary institutions, which officials warn is exacerbating the nation's education funding crisis and diluting academic standards across the country.

Moratorium Details and Strategic Context

A memorandum dated November 2, 2026, sent by the Federal Ministry of Education to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, officially communicates this policy shift. The document, identified by reference code FME/DUE/NASS/153/Vol.1/147 and sighted in Abuja on Thursday, urges legislative restraint regarding bills that seek to establish additional federal tertiary institutions. This request aligns with a moratorium previously approved by the Federal Executive Council to address systemic inefficiencies in the sector.

Also read Federal Government Proposes Seven-Year Moratorium on New Federal Universities

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed that the Federal Executive Council endorsed this seven-year pause during its meeting on August 13, 2025. The decision was driven by the government's recognition that the proliferation of public tertiary institutions has led to the duplication of academic programs and the under-utilization of existing facilities. Officials emphasize that the current administrative burden and financial strain require a shift in focus from expansion to consolidation.

Funding Deficits and Institutional Challenges

According to Dr Alausa, the immediate challenge facing Nigeria's tertiary education system is no longer simply the expansion of access but the need to strengthen existing institutions through improved funding, infrastructure, personnel, and modern teaching and research facilities. The minister stated that the Federal Government's position is that the urgent need to strengthen existing institutions must take precedence over creating new ones.

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The ministry highlighted that existing Federal Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education are currently confronted with serious funding and infrastructure deficits. These challenges include inadequate lecture halls, overcrowded classrooms, insufficient laboratories, shortages of qualified personnel, accommodation deficits, and deteriorating facilities. Creating more institutions under such circumstances could compound the difficulties facing the sector rather than improve access to quality education.

Significant funding gaps further illustrate the difficulty of meeting existing obligations. Under the 2013-2018 Federal Government-ASUU revitalisation commitment of ₦1.3 trillion, only ₦250 billion was reportedly released between 2013 and 2021. Additionally, of the additional ₦150 billion approved in 2025 for Needs Assessment Intervention, only ₦50 billion was initially released, leaving a substantial outstanding commitment.

Precedents and Future Implications

Dr Alausa cited the experiences of Ekiti and Imo States as cautionary examples of the financial and administrative difficulties associated with establishing multiple tertiary institutions without sustainable funding arrangements. He recalled that three state-owned universities in Ekiti State were consolidated into a single institution, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, in 2011. Similarly, Imo State had undertaken institutional reviews and integration following the establishment of several tertiary institutions under previous administrations.

Some state governments have approached the Federal Government to take over their universities because of their inability to sustain the institutions financially. These experiences demonstrate the dangers of establishing public tertiary institutions without adequate consideration of their long-term funding requirements. The institutions established without sustainable funding arrangements may subsequently require costly restructuring, merger, or integration by successor administrations.

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While acknowledging the constitutional powers of the National Assembly to initiate and enact legislation, Dr Alausa maintained that such initiatives should be guided by prevailing national education policies, demonstrable educational needs, and the financial implications of establishing new institutions. The minister warned that spreading limited resources across more institutions without addressing the challenges confronting existing ones could further weaken the quality of tertiary education.

The Federal Executive Council's approval of the moratorium as part of efforts to address the growing proliferation of public tertiary institutions serves as the foundational policy directive. The memo expressed concern that legislative proposals for additional federal tertiary institutions continued to receive attention despite the government's policy direction. The goal is to provide an opportunity to consolidate existing investments and improve the quality and carrying capacity of institutions already established.