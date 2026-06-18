Federal Government Assures Nigerians in South Africa of Evacuation Before June 30 Deadline Amid Anti-Migrant Attacks

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians living in South Africa that all citizens who have indicated willingness to return home amid ongoing anti-migrant attacks in the country will be evacuated before the June 30 deadline. The assurance was given by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, in a press statement issued on Thursday.

The Federal Government has assured Nigeria ns living in South Africa that all citizens who have indicated willingness to return home amid ongoing anti-migrant attacks in the country will be evacuated before the June 30 deadline.

The assurance was given by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, in a press statement issued on Thursday and signed by the Special Assistant on Communication and New Media, Magnus Eze. Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the Tinubu administration remains committed to the safety and welfare of Nigerians abroad. She added that no citizen who has expressed interest in returning from South Africa will be left behind.

According to her, the evacuation exercise is already underway, with the first batch of 258 Nigerians already airlifted from South Africa and received at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on June 11 by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye. She disclosed that about 1,000 Nigerians had registered for evacuation, noting that arrangements were being concluded to bring home the remaining citizens before the deadline.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said President Bola Tinubu had directed that Nigerians exposed to danger and harassment in South Africa who voluntarily opted to return be assisted without delay. She expressed concern over reports of discrimination and attacks against Nigerians and other African migrants, while noting that Nigeria was engaging South African authorities through diplomatic channels and exploring lawful options to address the situation.

"When it comes to situations like this, of course, it is necessary to be temperate and exercise caution. But when your citizens are being harassed... then it becomes a serious concern," she said, noting that some affected Nigerians are married to South Africans with children born and raised there.

The minister also criticised what she described as the uneven treatment of Nigerians compared to South African businesses operating in Nigeria, citing major companies such as MTN, MultiChoice, Stanbic and Protea Hotels. She further stated that the activities of anti-migrant vigilante groups have caused reputational damage to South Africa and undermined its global image as a post-apartheid symbol of pan-African unity.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu added that South African authorities had declined to activate a Memorandum of Understanding on an early warning mechanism signed with Nigeria in October 2025, which was intended to protect citizens during periods of tension, citing procedural issues. She also noted that countries including Ghana, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique had begun evacuating their nationals from South Africa over rising security concerns.

Recall that in June, at least 270 Nigerians, who are the first batch of returnees from South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks, arrived in Lagos. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

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Nigeria South Africa Anti-Migrant Attacks Evacuation President Bola Tinubu Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye Anti-Migrant Vigilante Groups Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos Memorandum Of Understanding Xenophobic Attacks Discrimination Pan-African Unity

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