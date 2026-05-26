Federal Government and World Bank Cancel Undisbursed Financing under PSRO Programme

The federal government and the World Bank have agreed to cancel about $717.7 million in undisbursed financing under the power sector recovery operation (PSRO) programme due to worsening tariff shortfalls, implementation delays, and changing realities in Nigeria’s electricity sector. The cancellation was made in response to a formal request from the federal government on March 26, 2026.

The federal government and the World Bank have agreed to cancel about $717.7 million in undisbursed financing under the power sector recovery operation (PSRO) programme.

The cancellation was due to worsening tariff shortfalls, implementation delays, and changing realities in Nigeria’s electricity sector, according to a restructuring paper shared with TheCable on Tuesday. The proposed Level Two restructuring is undertaken in response to a formal request from the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), received on March 26, 2026. The restructuring includes an advancement of the Program closing date from June 30, 2027, to May 31, 2026, to reflect the cancellation and completion of disbursement activities.

The World Bank said gains recorded under the initial phase were reversed after the liberalisation of the foreign exchange (FX) market in June 2023 triggered a sharp depreciation of the naira, significantly increasing the cost of gas used for electricity generation. The absence of a credible financing plan and the rising trajectory of tariff deficits prevented Nigeria from meeting key disbursement-linked indicators (DLIs) tied to the additional financing package approved in 2023.

Consequently, the operation’s implementation progress rating was reportedly downgraded from ‘satisfactory’ to ‘moderately unsatisfactory’





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World Bank Federal Government PSRO Programme Undisbursed Financing Tariff Shortfalls Implementation Delays Changing Realities Nigeria’S Electricity Sector Liberalisation Of Foreign Exchange Depreciation Of Naira Credible Financing Plan Additional Financing Package Implementation Progress Rating Development Objective Funding Commitments IBRD IDA

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