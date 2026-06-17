Federal Government and Global Fund Commission Expanded Abuja Premier Medical Warehouse to Boost Health Commodity Storage

The federal government and the Global Fund inaugurated the expanded Abuja Premier Medical Warehouse (APMW) on Tuesday, aiming to enhance the storage and distribution of essential medicines, vaccines, and medical supplies across Nigeria. The facility is expected to benefit 149 million people in 21 states and signals a key step in health sector reforms.

The federal government, in collaboration with the Global Fund , has commissioned the expanded Abuja Premier Medical Warehouse (APMW) to strengthen the storage and distribution of health commodities across Nigeria.

The event, which took place on Tuesday, marks a significant milestone in ongoing efforts to reform the country's supply chain for essential medicines, vaccines, and medical supplies. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, speaking through Permanent Secretary Daju Kachollom, described the facility as a critical national asset that will improve commodity security and support the delivery of healthcare services.

He emphasized that the project aligns with broader reforms aimed at expanding storage capacity and ensuring the integrity of public health products. The expansion is expected to benefit an estimated 149 million people across 21 states, including approximately 68 million children, by improving storage capacity, inventory management, and distribution efficiency. The inauguration also serves as a platform to showcase achievements from the partnership between the federal government and the Global Fund, while reinforcing commitments to supply chain reforms.

Mr. Pate assured the Global Fund that the government would provide necessary resources for maintenance and highlighted that delays in health commodity supply could undermine service delivery. He commended development partners such as UNICEF and the Gates Foundation for their support. In his remarks, Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund, noted that strong supply chains depend not only on infrastructure but also on trained personnel, good governance, and effective systems.

He stressed that the warehouse provides a critical foundation for a stronger supply chain capable of delivering essential health commodities when needed. The facility, along with 22 state medical warehouses, is poised to transform the healthcare logistics landscape. During the ceremony, Daju Kachollom, represented by Director of Food and Drugs Services Adeola Olufowolabi-Yusuf, described the commissioning as a testament to successful collaboration among government, development partners, and stakeholders.

She called the expansion a game-changer for Nigeria's healthcare system and expressed gratitude to the Global Fund, UNICEF, the contractor, and Land Designs Ltd. for their contributions. The minister urged officials managing the facility to ensure sustainability through diligence and accountability. He concluded that the commission serves as a reminder that with determination, partnership, and innovation, challenges can be overcome to build a robust health system delivering quality and affordable healthcare for all.

This development is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Nigeria's health infrastructure and achieve universal health coverage





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Abuja Premier Medical Warehouse Global Fund Health Commodity Storage Nigeria Healthcare Supply Chain Reform

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BREAKING: FG Arraigns Over 400 Terrorism Suspects in AbujaThe Federal Government has commenced the fresh arraignment of more than 400 suspected terrorists at the Federal High Court in Abuja as part of its ongoing effort to tackle insurgency and terrorism-related crimes across the country.

Read more »

FG arraigns over 400 terrorism suspects in AbujaThe terrorism suspects are being arraigned in batches simultaneously in several courtrooms at the Federal High Court complex.

Read more »

Police destroy terrorists’ camp in Abuja, arrest four.The police said the arrests followed a recent anti-kidnapping and rescue operation led by the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ahmed Sanusi, on 9 June, in the hilly area.

Read more »

'Let justice be swift and fair' - Tinubu tells judges after inaugurating Abuja Court of Appeal complexPresident Bola Tinubu has urged judicial officers to ensure that justice is delivered swiftly, fairly and without regard to a litigant's social status, ethnicity or financial standing.

Read more »