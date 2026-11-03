Federal Fire Service Saves N1.3bn in Nasarawa During 2026 Fire Awareness Campaign

The Federal Fire Service in Nasarawa State successfully saved N1.3bn worth of property from fire hazards between January and October 2026, according to Controller Eno Nwachukwu.

The Federal Fire Service has successfully preserved N1.3bn worth of properties from fire incidents across thirteen local government areas in Nasarawa State during the first ten months of 2026. This critical preservation effort was announced by Eno Nwachukwu, the Nasarawa State Controller of the Federal Fire Service, during the flag-off of the 2026 National Fire Week Awareness Campaign held at the Federal Secretariat in Lafia on Monday.

Core Financial Impact of Fire Incidents

Eno Nwachukwu revealed that a total of N2.1bn worth of properties were exposed to fire hazards during the period between January and October 2026. Despite these widespread threats, the service managed to rescue assets valued at N1.3bn, while an estimated N800m worth of property was unfortunately lost to fire incidents. These figures highlight both the severe risks faced by residents and the effectiveness of the intervention strategies employed by the service.

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The controller emphasized that maintaining rapid response capabilities is a primary commitment of the Federal Fire Service. She urged residents, business owners, and market associations to observe strict fire safety precautions and report emergencies promptly. Her goal is to minimize casualties and property damage by ensuring that the public plays an active role in disaster prevention and reporting.

Stakeholder Positions on Fire Safety

Abigail Waya, the Nasarawa State Head of Civil Service, represented by Permanent Secretary Belinda Oyigbenu Atinuke, called for stronger collaboration between the Federal Fire Service and the state fire service. She noted that many officers were recently employed by the state to perform similar duties and emphasized that collaboration would help avert disasters. Waya urged residents to prioritize safety by switching off electrical power sources and appliances when not in use.

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Eno Nwachukwu reaffirmed that fire safety is not solely the responsibility of the Federal Fire Service. She described it as a collective responsibility requiring active participation from the government, private organizations, institutions, families, community leaders, and every individual. This perspective aligns with the campaign theme, "Building a Fire Resilient Nigeria: One Community at a time," which advocates for a shift from reactive emergency responses to proactive, community-driven prevention strategies.

Real-World Impact and Prevention Strategies

Dr. Abubakar Alhassan of the Department of Geography and Environmental Management at the Federal University of Lafia outlined practical measures for preventing fire disasters. He identified illegal storage of petroleum products, cigarette smoking, bush burning, gas-related incidents, and vehicular accidents as major causes of fire outbreaks. He cautioned residents against engaging unqualified electricians and urged them to replace damaged cables and store fuel safely.

The Federal Fire Service will intensify public education on common household and commercial fire hazards. Dr. Alhassan stated that the Federal Fire Service serves as the hub for all stakeholders because it is responsible for equipping, training, and coordinating community fire safety committees. He stressed the need for collaboration among markets, trade associations, schools, universities, faith leaders, traditional leaders, state fire services, the media, and non-governmental organizations.

Next Steps in Community Resilience

The event featured plenary sessions where participants shared experiences of fire disasters, success stories, and recommendations for improving fire prevention and response. Attendees included representatives from security agencies, educational institutions, the hospitality sector, market associations, traditional and religious institutions, and the media. These discussions aim to foster a culture of safety and preparedness across Nasarawa State.

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Awards were presented to individuals and groups recognized for their contributions to fire disaster management and support for the Federal Fire Service in the state. Eno Nwachukwu stressed that national security and economic stability begin at the community level. Residents are encouraged to embrace safety standards in their daily activities to protect lives, investments, and property as the service continues its proactive outreach.