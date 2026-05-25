Federal Court Orders Forfeiture of Vietnamese‑Nigerian Mining Assets to Nigerian Government

A Federal High Court judge in Lagos has ordered the forfeiture of a mining site, vehicles, and thousands of bags of mica and lithium recovered from a transnational mining operation. The assets will be transferred to the federal government pending trial of the accused.

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has issued a sweeping forfeiture order that will transfer the assets seized from a multinational criminal group involved in illicit mining in Ogun State to the Nigeria n government.

The declaration, made on Friday, May 22, 2026, marks the culmination of a years‑long investigation led by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency. The forfeited property will be handed over to the Federal Government for disposal, with proceeds to be deposited into an interest‑bearing account while the criminal proceedings continue.

The assets slated for forfeiture include a strategically located mining site perched behind the Baale’s Palace on Ilepo‑Street, adjacent to 59‑Street in Ode‑Remo, Ogun State. In addition, the commission has seized a Toyota 4Runner SUV, two heavily‑laden trucks carrying vast quantities of mica and lithium, and a 40‑foot container that contained 3,210 bags of the same minerals.

According to a formal affidav­ant supplied to the court, the operation was the result of a sting conducted on the early hours of Friday, May 9, 2025, which arrested two Chinese nationals allegedly acting as the ringleaders, together with six Nigerian suspects. The evidence presented demonstrated that the syndicate had mined mica and lithium across multiple locations in Nigeria, consolidated the resources in Ode‑Remo, and was preparing for export through the Apapa Wharf and Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The court order followed a motion filed by the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Directorate 1, through counsel Bilkisu Buhari, seeking custody and disposal of the recovered items under Section 330 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015. The EFCC also requested court approval for its collaboration with the Geological Survey Agency and courthouse officials to oversee the disposal and ensure the proceeds are held securely.

Justice Osiagor reviewed the affidavit, which revealed that the seized property was at imminent risk of being degraded by the approaching rainy season, consequently diminishing its economic value. Upon consideration of the evidence and the commission’s submissions, the judge granted the application, ordered final forfeiture, and directed that the proceeds be held in an interest‑bearing account until the defendants’ trial is concluded.

This decisive action underscores Nigeria’s growing resolve to clamp down on the illegal extraction and trafficking of mineral resources, which not only represents a substantial economic loss but also fuels transnational crime. The forfeiture order is expected to set a strong precedent in deterring future violations while ensuring that the recovered assets benefit the public interest.

The EFCC continues to propose strategies for the efficient disposal of the confiscated goods, including auction or direct sale, with the aim of maximizing the value recouped for the national treasury. The Nigerian government has historically faced criticism for its handling of mineral exploitation, and this forfeiture is a critical step toward restoring confidence in the regulatory framework.

By confiscating the operational base, transport vehicles, and substantial reserves of mica and lithium, the judiciary demonstrates its willingness to employ legal mechanisms to dismantle criminal enterprises that exploit natural resources for illicit gain. The case is ongoing, with further legal actions expected as the EFCC moves forward with prosecution. The final forfeiture order not only ensures the assets are seized but also supports the broader anti‑corruption campaign that the Nigerian government has prioritized in recent years.

It is a reminder that the legal apparatus can act decisively against those who undermine the nation's resources. The proceeds from the confiscated assets, once disposed of properly, are likely to be re‑invested into infrastructure, community development, and security initiatives within Ogun State and beyond. As the trial proceeds, the investigation will also examine potential links between the Chinese operatives and other international networks that may have facilitated the smuggling and marketing of the extracted minerals.

The state authorities remain vigilant, and further coordinated efforts between law enforcement, environmental protection agencies, and the mining sector are anticipated to close loopholes that may enable future illegal activity. The court’s decision is expected to have reverberations across the mining industry, sending a clear message that illicit mining practices will be met with stringent judicial and prosecutorial action.

The initiative reinforces Nigeria’s commitment to uphold the integrity of its natural resources, protect the environment, and defend the economic interests of its citizens. By establishing a robust forfeiture pathway, the justice system is poised to deter potential illegal minings, promote lawful extraction standards, and rank more transparent governance in the sector. This is an integral pivot point that may influence regulatory policy, encourage legitimate investment, and support sustainable development objectives across the national landscape.

The court order is required to proceed to liquidation of the confiscated assets, with the balance of the case expected to be resolved in the coming months. For now, the assets are held as a sign of commitment to upholding the law and protecting Nigeria’s mineral wealth from exploitation





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