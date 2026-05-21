Federal Court Nullifies INEC Timelines for Party Primaries and Nominees, Invalidates INEC Powers to Abridge Statutory Periods

A federal high court in Abuja has nullified the timelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of party primaries and the nomination of candidates, stating that INEC lacks the statutory powers to abridge timelines provided under the Electoral Act, 2026.

Stay connected via Google News. A federal high court in Abuja has nullified the timelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of party primaries and the nomination of candidates .

The court also ruled that INEC lacks the statutory powers to abridge timelines provided under the Electoral Act, 2026. The revised timetable issued by the electoral commission had set the deadline for all political parties to submit their membership registers by May 10, conduct primaries to select candidates, and apply for withdrawals and submit replacements for the 2027 general election before the end of May.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/517/2016, was filed on March 11 by the Youth Party, with INEC listed as the sole defendant. In the suit, the plaintiff, through its counsel, J.O.

Olotu, sought several reliefs, including a declaration that INEC’s powers to receive notices of party primaries and candidates’ particulars, as well as its duty to monitor the exercises under sections 29, 82 and 84(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, do not extend to fixing timelines for political parties to conduct primaries, and invalidation of INEC’s power to abridge the statutory period allowed for political parties to submit the particulars of candidates. The court ruled in favor of the plaintiff and set aside the timelines issued by INEC





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Independent National Electoral Commission (INE Federal High Court Party Primaries Nomination Of Candidates Eleventh Schedule To The Nigerian Constitution Section 31 Of The Electoral Act Mamman Mohammed Umar In INEC's 2027 Election Timetable Eleventh Schedule To The 1999 Constitution Candidates' Particulars Section 29 Of The Electoral Act Campaign Period Nigeria Elections Petition Tribunal Section 82 Of The Electoral Act Section 98 Of The Electoral Act Substitution Of Candidates Withdrawal Of Candidates Eleventh Schedule To The 1999 Constitution

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