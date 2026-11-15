Federal Court Invalidates ADC Leadership, Threatens Atiku's 2027 Candidacy

Justice Peter Lifu nullifies the ADC National Working Committee, creating legal uncertainty for Atiku Abubakar's presidential bid ahead of the 2027 general election.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has delivered a seismic judgment that fundamentally disrupts the political landscape ahead of the 2027 general election. Justice Peter Lifu issued this ruling on November 5, 2026, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, which pitted Nafiu Bala Gombe against the African Democratic Congress. The decision has thrown the party's internal structure into chaos and placed the presidential ambitions of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in severe legal jeopardy.

Legal Nullification of Party Leadership

Justice Peter Lifu ruled that the emergence of David Mark as National Chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary was unlawful. The court determined that the caretaker leadership, installed by the 99th National Executive Committee meeting on July 27, 2025, lacked constitutional validity. Consequently, the judge declared that all actions and decisions taken by this specific National Working Committee from July 27, 2025, are null and void.

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Central to this ruling was the court's rejection of evidence regarding Nafiu Bala Gombe's resignation. Justice Lifu found that Gombe's purported resignation letter was fictitious after comparing signatures against sworn witness statements. The judge noted material differences in the documents, holding that the resignation could not be relied upon. This finding undermined the legal basis for the interim administration imposed on the party.

The legal anchor for this judgment was Section 82 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022. The court emphasized that political parties must elect their officers democratically. Justice Lifu stated that neither a National Executive Committee resolution nor the administrative recognition by the Independent National Electoral Commission can substitute for this statutory requirement. The court ordered INEC to cease recognizing the Mark-led leadership immediately.

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Impact on Atiku Abubakar's Presidential Bid

The ruling creates a direct threat to Atiku Abubakar's status as the ADC presidential candidate for the January 16, 2027 election. Although Atiku was not a named party in the suit, the logic of the judgment invalidates the primary process that produced his candidacy. The court's determination that the leadership was unlawful calls the integrity of the primary election into question.

Media reports following the judgment concluded that the process which nominated Atiku is effectively invalidated. This development challenges the foundation of the former Vice President's campaign machinery. The African Democratic Congress has vigorously disputed this implication, asserting that the candidate's status remains intact despite the leadership crisis.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Battles

The African Democratic Congress has immediately filed a notice of appeal on November 6, alongside an application for a stay of execution. The party's legal team, led by Kalu Kalu, SAN, argued that the judgment does not void Atiku Abubakar's candidacy. Kalu stated on national television that no portion of the ruling affects the candidates nominated by the party.

INEC has adopted a cautious stance, waiting to study the Certified True Copy before taking action. The release of this document was delayed by five days, causing protests at the Federal High Court by ADC candidates. The Commission stated it would not act until it receives and reviews the official documentation to ensure compliance with legal procedures.

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A complicating factor is the existence of a contradictory judgment by Justice Musa Liman. This earlier ruling affirmed the legitimacy of the Mark-led leadership, creating a conflict between two courts of coordinate jurisdiction. Only the Court of Appeal can resolve which judgment stands, and the matter may eventually reach the Supreme Court for final resolution.

Political Consequences for 2027 Election

The ruling presents a politically convenient outcome for President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress. It removes what was considered the most experienced challenger from the ballot, potentially fragmenting the opposition vote. Atiku's candidacy was a key anchor for various opposition figures who adopted the ADC platform.

This legal turmoil highlights a recurring problem in Nigerian politics where internal party disputes determine ballot access rather than voter preference. The uncertainty surrounding the ADC's leadership and candidate nomination will likely influence strategic calculations for other political actors. The nation awaits the Court of Appeal's decision to clarify the path forward for the upcoming general election.