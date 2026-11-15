Federal Court Invalidates ADC Leadership, Threatens Atiku Abubakar 2027 Candidacy

A Federal High Court judgment nullifies the African Democratic Congress leadership, casting doubt on Atiku Abubakar's presidential nomination and igniting a legal battle ahead of the 2027 elections.

The judgment delivered on November 5, 2026, by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has fundamentally altered the political landscape of the African Democratic Congress. The ruling, issued in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025 - Nafiu Bala Gombe versus African Democratic Congress and Others, determines that the current party leadership was installed unlawfully. This decision moves beyond a simple internal dispute to potentially disrupt the 2027 general election.

The case was not initiated by the All Progressives Congress or President Bola Tinubu, but by a disgruntled insider. Nafiu Bala Gombe, the former Deputy National Chairman for the North-East region, challenged the legitimacy of the caretaker leadership imposed on the party. He argued that the process violated the party's own constitution and federal electoral laws.

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Justice Lifu agreed with the plaintiff. The judge ruled that the emergence of former Senate President David Mark as National Chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary during the 99th National Executive Committee meeting on July 27, 2025, was illegal. Consequently, all actions taken by this committee have been declared null and void.

Rejection of Resignation Letter and Legal Basis

A central pillar of the judgment involves the discrediting of Nafiu Bala Gombe's alleged resignation. The court found that the resignation letter submitted by Gombe was fictitious and could not be relied upon. Justice Lifu compared the signatures on the document with Gombe's sworn witness statements and noted material differences.

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The legal anchor for this decision was Section 82 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022. This section strictly requires political parties to elect their officers through democratic processes. The judge emphasized that neither a resolution by the National Executive Committee nor administrative recognition by the Independent National Electoral Commission could substitute for this statutory requirement.

The court further ordered that the Independent National Electoral Commission should not recognize the Mark-led leadership. This directive strips the caretaker committee of its administrative authority to conduct party affairs or validate nominations, creating an immediate vacuum in the party's governance structure.

Impact on Atiku Abubakar Presidential Bid

The implications of this ruling extend directly to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's presidential ambitions. Although Atiku was not a named party in the suit and his name did not appear in the operative orders, the logic of the judgment invalidates the foundation of his nomination. The leadership that conducted the ADC presidential primary was declared unlawful.

If the primary organizing body is illegal, the process it conducted is called into question. Media reports following the judgment indicate that the mechanism that produced Atiku Abubakar as the ADC presidential candidate for the January 16, 2027, election has been invalidated. This creates a significant legal hurdle for his campaign.

Atiku Abubakar's legal team has responded by clarifying that his candidacy remains unaffected. However, the uncertainty introduced by the court's decision threatens to distract from his campaign and challenges the stability of his political platform. The opposition figure has relied on the ADC as a vehicle for his seventh, and possibly final, presidential run.

Party Appeal and Electoral Commission Stance

The African Democratic Congress has swiftly moved to challenge the judgment. The party filed its notice of appeal on November 6, alongside an application for a stay of execution. Kalu Kalu, SAN, representing the ADC, argued on national television that the judgment does not void the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar or other party candidates.

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The appeal introduces a complex legal dilemma. The ADC claims it previously benefited from a judgment by Justice Musa Liman of the same court, which affirmed the legitimacy of the Mark-led leadership. The country now faces two conflicting judgments from courts of coordinate jurisdiction regarding the same leadership tussle.

Only the Court of Appeal, and ultimately the Supreme Court, can resolve which judgment stands. In the interim, the Independent National Electoral Commission has adopted a cautious approach. National Commissioner Mohammed Haruna stated that the Commission would not act until it receives and studies the Certified True Copy of the judgment.

Delay in Document Release and Political Fallout

The release of the Certified True Copy was delayed by five days, sparking controversy. ADC candidates protested at the Federal High Court and petitioned the Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, regarding the delay. This administrative lag has exacerbated tensions within the party and confused the electoral timeline.

This legal chaos removes the most experienced challenger from the ballot at least temporarily. The instability within the ADC impacts other opposition figures who adopted the party as their platform. Internal leadership disputes have historically determined ballot access in Nigeria, affecting voter choice more than electoral outcomes.

The crisis highlights the recurring pattern of judicial intervention in Nigerian political parties. From the PDP to the APC and Labour Party, such disputes often decide who stands for election rather than allowing voters to make the final decision. The resolution of this case will set a precedent for future electoral integrity and party democracy.