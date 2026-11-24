Justice Peter Lifu's November 5, 2026 ruling nullifies the ADC National Working Committee, raising legal questions about Atiku Abubakar's presidential eligibility for the 2027 election.

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, delivered a landmark judgment on November 5, 2026, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, which fundamentally disrupts the leadership structure of the All Progressives Congress and creates significant uncertainty regarding the party's 2027 presidential candidate. The ruling, which declares the current National Working Committee led by former Senate President David Mark as null and void, directly impacts former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, whose nomination as the party's flagbearer has been called into legal question.

Ruling Nullifies ADC Leadership Structure

The core of Justice Peter Lifu's decision rests on the conclusion that the caretaker leadership installed on July 27, 2025, lacked constitutional legitimacy within the party framework. Justice Lifu ordered that all actions, decisions, and steps taken by the David Mark-led National Working Committee from July 27, 2025, are null, void, and without effect. The judge further instructed the Independent National Electoral Commission to refrain from recognizing the Mark-led leadership.

Also read ADC Campaign Dismisses Atiku 2027 Withdrawal Rumors as Fabricated

This legal anchor relies heavily on Section 82 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022, which mandates that political parties must democratically elect their officers. According to Justice Lifu, neither a resolution from the National Executive Committee nor administrative recognition by INEC can substitute for this statutory requirement. The judgment was secured by Nafiu Bala Gombe, the former Deputy National Chairman for the North-East region, who argued that leadership should have devolved to him following the resignation of former National Chairman Ralph Nwosu.

Evidence of Fictitious Resignation Document

A pivotal element of the court's reasoning involved the verification of a purported resignation letter from Nafiu Bala Gombe, which was cited by the opposition to justify the imposition of the caretaker committee. Justice Lifu compared the signatures on this letter with Gombe's sworn witness statements and identified material differences between the two documents. Consequently, the judge held that the resignation letter could not be relied upon as a valid legal instrument.

Advertisement

Based on this finding, the court determined that the emergence of the current National Chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary were unlawful. Nafiu Bala Gombe had argued that a democratic election was required under the party's constitution, rather than the imposition of a caretaker leadership at the 99th National Executive Committee meeting. This forensic examination of signatures provided the factual basis for overturning the existing party hierarchy.

Legal Conflict Over Atiku's Nomination Status

Although former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was not a named party to the suit, his presidential candidacy faces existential legal threats due to the invalidation of the primary process. News media reports derived from the judgment concluded that the process which produced Atiku as the ADC presidential candidate for the January 16, 2027 election has been invalidated. The logic follows that if the leadership conducting the primary was illegal, the results of that primary are equally tainted.

The All Progressives Congress firmly rejects this interpretation. Party lawyer Kalu Kalu, SAN, argued on national television that the judgment of Honourable Justice Peter Lifu does not in any way void the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar or other candidates of the party. The ADC maintains that no portion of the judgment explicitly targets or voids Atiku's nomination. This conflicting legal interpretation sets the stage for a critical appeal.

Appeal Process and INEC's Cautious Stance

The All Progressives Congress filed its notice of appeal on November 6, 2026, alongside an application for a stay of execution, seeking to overturn the Federal High Court's decision. The party intends to test the central legal argument in the Court of Appeal, with the ultimate resolution potentially resting with the Supreme Court. This legal battle is complicated by the existence of two contradictory judgments from courts of coordinate jurisdiction, as an earlier ruling by Justice Musa Liman had affirmed the legitimacy of the Mark-led leadership.

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission has adopted a cautious approach, with National Commissioner Mohammed Haruna stating that the Commission would not act until it receives and studies the Certified True Copy of the judgment. The release of the Certified True Copy on Wednesday, November 11, was delayed by five days, a lapse that sparked protests from ADC candidates at the Federal High Court and prompted petitions to the Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho.

Political Implications for the 2027 Election

This judicial intervention presents both opportunities and risks for President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress. The removal of Atiku Abubakar, who is contesting for what may be his seventh and final term, temporarily eliminates the APC's most experienced challenger from the ballot. Atiku had served as the anchor for a coalition of opposition figures who adopted the ADC platform, and his potential exclusion could fragment the opposition's center of gravity.

However, the legal delicacy remains unresolved. The crisis of perception created by the judgment could linger until the Court of Appeal issues its final determination. The situation highlights a recurring pattern in Nigerian politics where internal party disputes and judicial interventions often determine ballot access rather than voter preference, potentially influencing the dynamics of the 2027 general election.