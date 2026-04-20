Federal Court Admits Crucial Evidence in Multi-Billion Naira Money Laundering Trial of Former AGF Malami

The Federal High Court in Abuja has admitted nine key documents in the trial of former Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, who is facing charges of laundering 8.7 billion Naira. The prosecution witness detailed massive transactions involving various corporate entities.

A significant development occurred on Monday in the Federal High Court in Abuja as the presiding judge officially admitted nine critical documents into evidence. These materials were presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) as part of the ongoing high-profile corruption trial against Abubakar Malami , the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Malami is being prosecuted alongside his wife, Asabe Bashir, and his son, Abdulaziz, on an extensive 16-count charge of money laundering. The prosecution alleges that the family conspired to launder approximately 8.7 billion Naira, which the commission claims are the proceeds of unlawful activities conducted in violation of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022. The documents were introduced by Mashelia Bata, a compliance officer at Zenith Bank, who appeared before the court as the fourth prosecution witness. During his testimony, Bata explained that the bank had acted in response to formal requests from the EFCC regarding financial records associated with the defendants and several linked corporate entities. Among the companies mentioned in the proceedings were Rayhaan Hotels Limited, Rayhaan Bustan Agro Allied Limited, Nashab Limited, Golden Age Global Ventures, and Rahamaniyya Properties Limited. Bata confirmed that the documents, which cover a timeline from July 2024 to March 2026, represent verified official records maintained by the financial institution. Although the defense counsel, Joseph Daudu, raised formal objections to the admission of these materials, the court overruled the protest, officially marking them as exhibits for the trial. Under intensive questioning by the EFCC counsel, Jibrin Okutepa, the witness provided a granular breakdown of various suspicious transactions linked to both Abubakar Malami and his legal practice, A.A. Malami & Co. The financial records revealed substantial cash flows, with one account recording credits exceeding 383 million Naira between 2016 and 2023, while another period from 2012 to 2015 showed credits totaling more than 560 million Naira. The debit side of the ledger was equally revealing, with hundreds of millions of Naira flowing out of the accounts during the same periods. Specific transaction data presented in court highlighted massive transfers, including a 194 million Naira inflow from New Horizons Limited in 2020 and a staggering 622 million Naira transfer from Rayhaan Bustan Agro Allied Limited in mid-2022. Furthermore, the witness detailed two consecutive payments of 250 million Naira each in July 2022 from Rayhaan Hotels Limited, alongside an additional 500 million Naira payment later that year. These figures, according to the prosecution, are indicative of a complex web of financial movements designed to obscure the origins of the funds. Following the conclusion of this testimony, the defense team requested additional time to analyze the newly admitted exhibits, leading the presiding judge, Joyce Abdulmalik, to adjourn the proceedings until May 13, 2026, to allow for the scheduled cross-examination of the witness





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Abubakar Malami EFCC Money Laundering Abuja Federal High Court Financial Crimes

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