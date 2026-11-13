Federal Character Commission Sues Nigeria Customs Service Over Recruitment Violations

The Federal Character Commission files criminal charges against the Nigeria Customs Service and its Comptroller-General for failing to comply with recruitment regulations and transparency directives.

The Federal Character Commission has initiated legal proceedings against the Nigeria Customs Service and its Comptroller-General, Bashir Adeniyi, for alleged violations of federal recruitment laws. This action follows the agency's 2025 recruitment exercise, which the commission claims was conducted without proper oversight or transparency. The commission instituted these charges to enforce compliance with statutory requirements regarding federal character and equitable representation in public service.

Legal Charges Filed at Federal High Court

Bashir Adeniyi and the Nigeria Customs Service face four distinct counts of offense in a charge sheet marked FHC/ABJ/CR/772/2026. The document was formally dated November 12 and filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja. The Federal Character Commission alleges that the customs leadership failed to furnish requested information and records related to the 2025/2026 recruitment process. This omission directly contravenes section 14(3) (b) of the Federal Character Commission (Establishment, etc.) Act, 2004. The commission states that such actions are punishable under section 15 of the same legislation.

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Alleged Disregard for Monitoring Directives

The second count of the charge sheet accuses Bashir Adeniyi of failing, refusing, or neglecting to invite the commission to monitor key stages of the recruitment exercise. The Federal Character Commission issued a directive on letter Ref. No. FCC/012/S.102/2/VOL.IV/259, dated 23rd October 2026. This directive, authored by the Commission's Chairman, was served pursuant to section 5 (1) (c) of the Act. It explicitly ordered the Nigeria Customs Service to suspend the 2026 specified recruitment and training activities pending review. The order also mandated the preservation of records and permitted external monitoring to ensure procedural integrity.

Continuation of Recruitment Despite Suspension Order

Despite receiving the lawful directive on 23rd October 2026, the Nigeria Customs Service and Bashir Adeniyi allegedly continued with the recruitment exercise between 22nd October 2026 and 23rd October 2026. The Federal Character Commission characterizes this continuation as a flagrant disregard for the suspension order. The charge sheet notes that the defendants operated within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court in Maitama, Abuja, at the time of the alleged offense. The defendants' residential and official addresses were listed as No. 2 Lake Taal Close, Off Tigris Crescent, Off Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Abuja. The commission argues that this disobedience committed an offense under section 14(3) (b) of the Act.

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Failure to Provide Eligibility Criteria

A further allegation concerns the failure to produce clear criteria for employment eligibility between 30th January 2026 and 20th October 2026. The Federal Character Commission asserts that the Nigeria Customs Service did not submit comprehensive guidelines for determining candidate eligibility despite repeated requests. Bashir Adeniyi is accused of negligently or willfully acquiescing in this failure. This omission prevented the commission from determining the states or zonal spread of the vacancies, which is a core mandate of the federal character policy. The commission cites section 14 (3) (f) of the Act as the specific provision violated by this inaction.

Recruitment Statistics and Candidate Screening Issues

The Nigeria Customs Service selected 3,852 successful candidates from a massive pool of 573,680 applications. These selections were made across three distinct entry cadres: superintendent, inspectorate, and customs assistant. However, the recruitment process was marred by allegations of irregularities. Some applicants who appeared on the successful list were reportedly screened out and replaced by individuals who had not participated in the exercise. The agency confirmed that 397 applicants were screened out during the screening phase due to issues with substance abuse, age, physical fitness, and documentation.

Implications for Public Service Transparency

The criminal charges filed by the Federal Character Commission highlight significant tensions between specialized agencies and federal oversight bodies. The case underscores the strict legal framework governing federal recruitment in Nigeria. If convicted, Bashir Adeniyi and the Nigeria Customs Service could face penalties stipulated under section 15 of the Federal Character Commission Act. The proceedings at the Federal High Court in Abuja will determine whether the defendants complied with statutory duties to ensure fair and transparent recruitment practices.