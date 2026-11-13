Federal Character Commission Charges Nigeria Customs Service Over 2025 Recruitment

The Federal Character Commission has filed criminal charges against the Nigeria Customs Service and Comptroller-General Bashir Adeniyi for violating federal character laws during the 2025 recruitment drive.

The Federal Character Commission has initiated legal proceedings against the Nigeria Customs Service and its Comptroller-General, Bashir Adeniyi, for alleged violations of federal character regulations within the 2025/2026 recruitment exercise. This legal action follows a series of compliance failures by the Customs Service regarding transparency and monitoring requirements.

The charge sheet was filed on Thursday at the Federal High Court in Abuja and was sighted by PUNCH Online on Friday. The Commission alleges that the Customs Service ignored directives to suspend recruitment and failed to provide necessary records, thereby obstructing its ability to ensure fair representation in the hiring process.

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Specific Allegations Against Customs Service

The core details of the case revolve around four specific counts of criminal charges filed against the defendants. The primary allegation is that the Nigeria Customs Service and Bashir Adeniyi failed to submit nominal rolls for the 2025 recruitment exercise despite a formal request in a letter dated March 25, 2026. This omission prevented the Federal Character Commission from monitoring the recruitment stages.

In the second count, the Commission accused the defendants of failing to invite or submit themselves for monitoring during the recruitment period between September 14 and October 7, 2026. The lack of monitoring meant the Commission could not verify if the state and zonal distribution of vacancies complied with federal laws.

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The third count highlights that the Customs Service continued with recruitment and training activities even after receiving a directive on October 23, 2026, to suspend the exercise pending a review. This disregard for the suspension order is viewed as a direct violation of the Commission's authority and federal statutes.

Legal Basis And Regulatory Framework

The charges are brought under Section 14(3) of the Federal Character Commission (Establishment, etc.) Act, Cap. F7, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, and are punishable under Section 15 of the same Act. The first count specifically states that Bashir Adewale Adeniyi recklessly, negligently, or willfully acquiesced in the failure to comply with the Commission's directives.

The fourth count accuses the defendants of failing to provide clear eligibility criteria and comprehensive recruitment guidelines despite repeated requests between January 30 and October 20, 2026. This failure prevented the Federal Character Commission from determining the state and zonal distribution of vacancies in the recruitment exercise.

The Commission has listed three witnesses for the prosecution, including Abdulwasiu K. Bawa-Allah, the Chairman of its Committee on Financial Services, committee member Isa Jibrin Bida, and clerk of the committee, Usman Yaruwa. These witnesses are expected to testify regarding the compliance failures.

Background And Stakeholder Positions

This legal action follows a dispute between the Federal Character Commission and the Nigeria Customs Service over the conduct of the 2024/2025 recruitment exercise. The dispute intensified due to complaints from applicants who claimed they were shortlisted but later excluded from the training programme, raising questions about the fairness of the process.

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On October 23, the Federal Character Commission asked the Nigeria Customs Service to suspend its ongoing recruitment training. The Commission alleged that hundreds of candidates who completed screening and medical processes were not invited, while some whose names did not appear on the published final list allegedly received training invitations. This discrepancy fueled the Commission's decision to take legal action.

Comptroller-General Bashir Adeniyi responded to the complaints by ordering a case-by-case reassessment of the issues. The Nigeria Customs Service stated that it had identified screening issues involving 397 applicants and opened a review process. However, the Service maintained that appearing on the shortlist did not automatically guarantee enlistment, a stance the Commission disputes.

Impact On Recruitment And Next Steps

The final lists for the Superintendent, Inspectorate, and Customs Assistant cadres were published between July 28 and 30, 2026. The Nigeria Customs Service announced that 3,852 candidates were successful in the 2024/2025 recruitment exercise out of 573,680 applications received. This high volume of applications underscores the importance of transparent and compliant recruitment processes.

The Commission intends to tender 14 documents during the trial, including correspondence between the two bodies, a report on the Service, and records of the Commission's October 22 press conference. These documents serve as evidence of the Commission's repeated attempts to engage the Customs Service and obtain necessary compliance certificates.

The legal proceedings mark a significant escalation in the regulatory oversight of federal recruitment exercises. The outcome of this case will determine the extent of accountability for compliance failures and reinforce the Federal Character Commission's role in ensuring equitable representation in government employment.