Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Engages International Airlines Association to Improve Airport Services

The FAAN has engaged the International Airlines Association of Nigeria (IAAN) to strengthen protocol services and improve passenger experience at the countrys airports. The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire, met with IAAN members at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, during a session focused on improving collaboration and service delivery. The meeting provided an opportunity for stakeholders to discuss issues affecting airport operations and passenger services. Replying, the FAAN director assured stakeholders that all complaints and observations raised during the meeting would be reviewed to improve service delivery and operational standards across airports nationwide.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has engaged members of the International Airlines Association of Nigeria to strengthen protocol services and improve passenger experience at the nations airports.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire, met with airline representatives during an interactive session at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. The meeting aimed at fostering a stronger working relationship between the Department of Protocol and Passages and airline operators, while also addressing operational challenges related to airport construction works, signage, and customer experience





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Federal Airports Authority Of Nigeria International Airlines Association Of Nigeria Protocol Services Passenger Experience Aviation Airports

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