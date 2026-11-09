Federal High Court Announces 2026 Christmas Vacation From December 21 To January 5

The Federal High Court has declared a Christmas vacation from December 21, 2026, to January 5, 2027, with specific judges assigned to handle urgent matters including fundamental rights and pre-election cases in Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Enugu.

The Federal High Court has officially announced its Christmas vacation schedule for the year 2026. The court will close its regular sittings on Monday, December 21, 2026, and will resume normal operations on Tuesday, January 5, 2027.

This information was contained in a notice issued by the Court's Director of Information, Dr. Catherine Christopher. She released the statement on Monday to inform the public and legal practitioners of the upcoming break. The vacation period was approved by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria. He is Hon.

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Justice John Terhemba Tsoho. He holds several distinguished titles including KSS, OFR, and FCIArb. (UK). His approval was granted in accordance with Order 46, Rule 4(c) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019.

This legal framework governs the conduct of court vacations and the assignment of judicial duties during such periods. Justice Tsoho has also approved a specific roster of judges designated to sit during this vacation. These judges will remain operational to provide essential judicial services to the litigating public.

Federal High Court Christmas Vacation 2026 Schedule

However, their jurisdiction is strictly limited to urgent matters of national importance. This ensures that critical legal issues are not left unresolved during the holiday season. The Chief Judge clarified the scope of cases that Vacation Judges will entertain. They will only hear matters relating to the enforcement of fundamental rights.

This includes urgent applications concerning human rights violations that require immediate judicial intervention. It is vital for citizens to understand which cases fall under this exclusive category. Another key area of jurisdiction involves the arrest or release of vessels. Cases involving maritime law and the detention of ships will be handled by the designated vacation judges.

This ensures that commercial and legal disputes related to shipping are not stalled indefinitely. It supports the continuity of critical economic and legal processes.

Urgent Matters During Court Vacation

Additionally, the vacation judges will handle other matters of urgent national importance. A significant inclusion here is the trial of pre-election cases. These cases often have tight timelines and must be resolved to ensure fair electoral processes. The court aims to prevent any procedural delays that could impact democratic integrity.

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Specific judges have been assigned to different regional divisions of the court. In the Lagos Judicial Division, Justices Akintayo Aluko and Ogazi F. Nkemakonam will sit. They are responsible for handling urgent cases arising from that region during the vacation. Their presence ensures that litigants in Lagos have access to justice.

In the Port Harcourt Judicial Division, Justices P.M. Ayua and A.T. Mohammed have been designated. They will sit to hear urgent matters arising from that division. This arrangement guarantees that justice remains accessible to litigants in the Niger Delta region.

It prevents any backlog of urgent cases during the break. For the Enugu Judicial Division, Justices F.O. G. Ogunbanjo and M.T. Segun-Bello will handle cases.

Regional Judge Assignments for Vacation

They are tasked with addressing urgent legal issues in their respective jurisdiction. This ensures a balanced distribution of judicial responsibilities across the country. Every region will have dedicated judges for urgent applications. The Chief Judge used the occasion to extend holiday wishes to his colleagues.

He wished all judges and members of the court a merry Christmas. He also wished them a prosperous new year in advance. This gesture reflects the court's appreciation for their hard work and dedication. It fosters a spirit of unity within the judiciary.

Dr. Catherine Christopher emphasized that the vacation is a standard procedural exercise. It is conducted pursuant to established rules and judicial guidelines. The court remains committed to serving the public with efficiency and fairness. The designated judges will work diligently to resolve urgent matters.

Litigants are advised to plan their legal activities accordingly. Regular court sittings will resume after the vacation period ends. The court will then return to its full operational capacity. This allows for the handling of the general backlog of cases.

It ensures that justice is delivered without undue delay. The announcement serves as a reminder of the court's operational calendar. It helps legal practitioners and the public to prepare for the break. Clear communication from the court is essential for smooth judicial administration.

It allows for better planning of legal strategies and court appearances. The Federal High Court continues to uphold its mandate of dispensing justice. The assignment of vacation judges demonstrates its commitment to service. Even during holidays, critical legal needs are addressed.

This approach balances judicial rest with public necessity. Legal experts note that pre-election cases are particularly sensitive. Timely resolution is crucial for maintaining electoral credibility. The inclusion of these cases in the vacation schedule is significant.

It ensures that democratic processes are not hindered by judicial delays. The court's structure allows for continuous service in critical areas. It reflects a pragmatic approach to judicial administration. Judges are expected to remain available for urgent applications.

This ensures that the rule of law is upheld at all times. The notice was issued to provide clarity and avoid confusion. It informs the public about which courts remain open. This transparency helps in managing public expectations.

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It also aids in the efficient allocation of legal resources. The Christmas vacation is a tradition in the Nigerian judiciary. It allows judges to recharge and spend time with families.

However, it does not mean a complete shutdown of justice. Urgent matters continue to receive judicial attention. This balance is key to a functioning legal system. The designated judges have been informed of their duties.

They are expected to sit as needed for urgent matters. The court's administration will support them in this task. This ensures that the judicial process remains robust. The announcement concludes with a call for cooperation from the public.

Litigant Guidelines for Vacation Courts

Litigants should respect the vacation schedule. They should only approach vacation judges for eligible cases. This helps in maintaining order and efficiency in the courts. The Federal High Court remains a pivotal institution in Nigeria.

Its operations affect countless lives and businesses. The proper management of its calendar is therefore critical. The announcement of the vacation schedule is a routine but important administrative task. Justice Tsoho's leadership continues to guide the court through its duties.

His approval of the vacation schedule reflects his administrative oversight. He ensures that all rules and regulations are followed. This contributes to the integrity of the judicial process. The legal profession in Nigeria appreciates clear communication from the courts.

It helps in planning and reduces uncertainty. The detailed roster of judges provides necessary clarity. It allows lawyers to know where to file urgent applications. The public also benefits from this transparency.

They know when to expect court services. This helps in managing their legal affairs effectively. It promotes trust in the judicial system. The Federal High Court is committed to excellence in service delivery.

The vacation schedule is part of its operational strategy. It ensures that justice is accessible when needed most. The designated judges play a crucial role in this effort. As the nation prepares for the holidays, the court remains vigilant.

It continues to serve the public with dedication. The vacation period will pass with essential justice being served. The court will return fully operational in January. This comprehensive schedule ensures that no critical matter is neglected.

It reflects the court's understanding of legal urgency. It balances judicial rest with public service. This is a hallmark of effective judicial administration. The announcement is now official.

All relevant parties have been informed. The Federal High Court is ready for the Christmas vacation. It remains committed to its constitutional mandate. Legal practitioners are expected to adhere to the specified rules.

They should file urgent applications only where necessary. This helps in maintaining the efficiency of the vacation courts. It ensures that justice is not delayed unnecessarily. The Federal High Court continues to be a beacon of justice.

Its operations are guided by law and precedent. The vacation schedule is a testament to its organizational strength. It ensures continuity of service to the nation.