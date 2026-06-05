Fear and fury in Kenya over US Ebola quarantine facility

Residents of Nanyuki, Kenya, protest a planned US Ebola quarantine centre at Laikipia Air Base, calling it neo-colonial and dangerous as the country has no Ebola history. The US says the facility, near completion, will isolate American staff from Congo. The Kenyan government supports it amid legal challenges and public anger.

In the shadow of Mount Kenya , residents of the tourist town of Nanyuki are voicing anger and fear over a plan by the United States to build an Ebola quarantine facility at the nearby Laikipia Air Base.

The centre, concealed behind high grey walls, is designed to isolate American personnel arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is confronting a major Ebola outbreak. Kenya has never reported an Ebola case, prompting locals to question why potential carriers of the deadly virus should be allowed into their country. Nicholas, a 42-year-old souvenir vendor who requested anonymity for safety reasons, expressed the economic anxiety: 'It is endangering our lives and our business.

' According to a US diplomatic source, the facility, which will contain 50 isolation beds and be operated by American staff, is nearing completion and currently has no patients. Satellite tracking data from Flightradar24 indicates at least nine US military aircraft have delivered equipment to the base since May 24. The project has ignited accusations of neo-colonialism, as Washington declines to host Ebola patients on US soil while establishing a quarantine centre in Kenya.

The region already hosts a British army training base, which has boosted the local economy but is also linked to serious crimes against women. County Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior condemned the plan in a speech, stating, 'The proposed establishment of the Ebola quarantine hospital in Laikipia is against the Madaraka (self-governance) principle… That is neo-colonialism.

' Earlier this week, hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside the base; a rights group reported two deaths during the unrest, although the exact circumstances remain unclear. President William Ruto defended the facility, citing a long-standing health partnership with the United States.

'The American people and government have been partners with us on matters of health for close to 25-30 years,' he told reporters. 'It would be most unfortunate if on one request by the Americans to set up a facility at their cost, we would refuse. We would look very inhuman.

' This defence follows a contentious 2023 agreement in which Kenya consented to share vast amounts of national health data with the US in return for billions in aid. The US has committed $13.5 million to Kenya's Ebola preparedness, and Health Minister Aden Duale has stated he 'will not stop' the quarantine centre, despite a temporary injunction from the High Court. Opposition to the facility merges with wider dissatisfaction towards President Ruto's administration, raising the risk of further escalation.

Organisers have announced a second protest for Tuesday. In an effort to calm concerns, the Kenyan government has suggested the facility could eventually serve Kenyan citizens, a claim not supported by US statements. A Nairobi-based nurse, speaking anonymously, highlighted systemic weaknesses in Kenya's health infrastructure: 'As a still developing country, we have limited containment capacity… Our public health sector is in shambles.

' Many locals simply resent the US decision not to host patients domestically. 'I think it should just be in America because they have all the facilities to take care of that,' said Atho Halakhe, a 26-year-old student





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola Kenya United States Quarantine Laikipia Nanyuki Neo-Colonialism Protest DRC Outbreak

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria bolsters health security amid Ebola concerns with border controls and preparedness measuresThe Federal Ministry of Health has activated heightened preparedness measures nationwide following reports of the Bundibugyo Ebola strain in East and Central Africa. Strict border control and Point of Entry protocols are operational to strengthen surveillance and early detection. Official advisories and technical guidance have been published to support public awareness and institutional compliance, aiming to prevent cross-border disease transmission and reinforce national health security.

Read more »

Ebola Fears Grow in Eastern DRC as Conflicts and Disease CollideThe eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo is facing a catastrophic collision of disease and conflict, with the spread of Ebola virus sparking alarm among displaced people living in camps, where they are packed like sardines, and the World Health Organisation's director general warning that the fighting is hampering efforts to tackle the epidemic.

Read more »

Oyo State Government Reassures Residents on Ebola PreparednessThe Oyo State government has assured residents of its readiness to prevent, detect and respond to any potential Ebola threat, following outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. The Commissioner for Health stated that surveillance, health facilities, and response teams have been activated, though no cases have been reported in Nigeria.

Read more »

Oyo State Government Assures Residents of Readiness to Combat Ebola ThreatThe Oyo State Government has assured residents of its readiness to prevent, detect, and respond effectively to any potential threat of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), following recent reports of outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and confirmed cases in Uganda.

Read more »