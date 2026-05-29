FCTA Warns Event Centres, Hotels Against Hosting Illegal Organizations, Threatens Title Revocation

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has issued a stern warning to owners of event centres, hotels and public buildings in Abuja, stating that properties used for gatherings of illegal organizations will have their title documents revoked.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has issued a stern warning to owners of event centres , hotels, and other public buildings in Abuja against permitting illegal organizations to use their facilities.

In a statement released on Friday by Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, the administration declared that violators risk losing their property titles. The directive is part of broader measures aimed at strengthening security and maintaining peace and order in the nation's capital. According to the statement, land allocations within the Federal Capital Territory are strictly for lawful purposes, and any deviation will attract severe sanctions.

Going forward, title documents of any event centre, hotel, or public building that is used for the gathering of illegal organizations will be revoked. The FCTA emphasized that usage of these facilities will now be closely monitored to ensure they are not exploited by groups capable of disrupting public peace. This heightened vigilance comes in the wake of increasing political activity and security concerns, particularly as political parties and interest groups begin positioning ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The administration urged owners of event centres, hotels, and similar venues to verify the legality of organizations seeking to use their premises and to ascertain the purpose of such gatherings before approving bookings. Operators are advised to be especially cautious when dealing with political groups during the ongoing political season. They must ensure they only engage with leadership recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and maintain proper records of all transactions.

Failure to comply with this directive will result in the revocation of title documents for the properties involved. This measure is designed to close loopholes that could be exploited by unauthorized entities to convene meetings or rallies that threaten the stability of the Federal Capital Territory. The FCTA's statement underscores the government's commitment to enforcing law and order in Abuja.

By holding property owners accountable for the use of their facilities, the administration aims to prevent the capital from becoming a safe haven for illegal assemblies. The warning also serves as a preemptive step to mitigate potential security risks during the politically charged period leading up to the next general election. Property owners are now on notice that their cooperation is essential to maintaining the peace and security that residents and visitors expect in Nigeria's capital.

The FCTA has reiterated that these actions are not punitive but necessary to preserve the integrity of land allocations and ensure that all activities within the territory adhere to legal standards. Authorities have promised continued vigilance and collaboration with security agencies to enforce these regulations. The directive applies to all event centres, hotels, and public buildings within the Federal Capital Territory, and owners are expected to comply immediately. Non-compliance will be met with swift action, including revocation of title documents.

The FCTA also advised the public to report any suspicious activities or gatherings to the relevant security agencies. This initiative aligns with the broader security framework of the nation's capital, which aims to create an environment conducive to peaceful coexistence and economic development. The FCTA remains committed to ensuring that Abuja remains a model city in terms of security and order





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