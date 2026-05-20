FCTA Launches Healthcare Program for Incarcerated Individuals in Abuja's Correction Centers

The FCTA has initiated a healthcare program for inmates across correctional facilities in Abuja, providing them with free healthcare services and insurance under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF). The program promises universal coverage and aims to address the healthcare challenges faced by incarcerated individuals.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA ) has launched a health insurance program for incarcerated individuals in Abuja's correctional centers, aiming to address concerns over healthcare access in such facilities.

The free program, which includes consultations, laboratory and radiology services, emergency care, surgeries, and essential drugs, enrolled over 1,500 inmates. The initiative was approved by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who emphasized that incarceration should not deny access to quality healthcare and other basic rights. The program emphasizes universal health coverage and targets all social and legal statuses.

It also includes blood pressure and blood glucose checks, malaria testing and treatment, eye examinations, medical consultations, and the distribution of prescribed medications. The FCTA plans to provide sustained support to the clinic within the correctional center, ensuring a steady supply of drugs and medical consumables. This initiative comes in response to concerns over healthcare conditions in correctional centers across Nigeria





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Healthcare Incarcerated Individuals Program Insurance Basic Health Care Provision Fund BHCPF FCTA

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