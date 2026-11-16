FCTA Defends UNIABUJA Land Reduction, Says Wike Implemented 2016 Committee Report

The FCTA says Nyesom Wike only implemented a 2016 committee recommendation to cut UNIABUJA land to 100 hectares but allocated 4,519.80 hectares instead, as the university community protests the reduction.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has defended reducing the University of Abuja land from 11,824.04 hectares to 4,685 hectares, saying the decision followed recommendations of a joint committee established in 2016 by former FCT Minister Mohammed Bello.

The FCTA described the university community protest as misplaced, insisting that incumbent Minister Nyesom Wike merely implemented a decision taken by his predecessor. The administration said the committee recommended that the university landholding of over 11,000 hectares be cut to 100 hectares, in line with the National Universities Commission recommended size for universities.

Also read UniAbuja land dispute: Five unions rally against Wike, urge Tinubu to intervene

2016 Joint Committee Land Review Mandate

In a statement issued on Monday by the minister Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the FCTA said the joint committee was inaugurated on November 10, 2016. It was mandated to examine the university land size, encroachment by indigenous settlers, illegal development around its Gwagwalada Mini Campus, and the issuance of land titles for its two campuses.

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Olayinka disclosed that five of the committee 12 members were university representatives, namely Prof Otaki Alanana, Prof A. Mallam, Mohamed Kassim, A.E. Ripite and Sadiq O. Shuaibu. According to the statement, the committee recommended that the main campus land area of over 11,000 hectares far exceeded the NUC recommended size, and that the university should be given 100 hectares. The report was approved by the immediate past FCT Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello.

Olayinka, however, said Wike went beyond the approved recommendation by allocating 4,519.80 hectares to the university instead of the 100 hectares the committee recommended. He added that the retained land could accommodate more than 80,000 buildings, using a plot size of 500 square metres. The FCTA also accused the university of allocating portions of the disputed land to individuals and corporate organisations without consulting the administration, citing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as one of the beneficiaries.

FCTA Questions Rationale for Land Retention

It questioned the rationale behind the university insistence on retaining more than 11,000 hectares, asking what significant expansion the institution had undertaken in its 38 years of existence to justify such a land requirement. The administration challenged the protesting unions, including the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, Students Union Government and the alumni association, to explain whether they were unaware of the 2016 committee recommendation.

The statement asked, Where in the civilised world is a university built on over 11,000 hectares of land, on which over 220,000 houses can be built at 500 square metres per plot? It also questioned how the land reduction would affect the university academic activities and staff welfare.

If the government that owns a university chooses to reduce the size of its land on which no structure has been built in the school 38 years of existence, what effect will that have on ASUU, SSANU and NASU? Will that affect the payment of their salaries? Will it affect the students in terms of their studies? the statement asked.

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The FCTA urged the unions to be transparent about their opposition to the land reduction, insisting that the dispute was between the university and the government that originally granted the land allocation. It said the unions should explain their actual interests rather than oppose the implementation of recommendations approved by a previous administration.

University Protests Wike Administration Land Decision

The FCTA defence came after the university academic and non-academic staff, students and alumni protested on Monday over the reduction of the original 11,824.04 hectares of land to 4,685 hectares by the Wike administration. The dispute dates back to June 2025, when Wike announced that the administration had reclaimed about 7,000 hectares of land from the university, accusing the institution of laying claim to an extensive portion of government land without adequate documentation.

At the inauguration of access roads in Giri District, the minister directed relevant agencies to carve out about 4,000 hectares for the university, while the remaining portions would be made available for other developments. Wike had argued that the university could not retain such an extensive landholding without developing it, particularly as the FCTA sought to open up the district for infrastructure and institutional development.

However, the university management and ASUU have maintained that the original land allocation was legitimate and necessary for the institution long-term development, including academic expansion, agricultural research and other infrastructure. The university Pro-Chancellor, Senator Olanrewaju Tejuoso, had also argued that much of the land left for the institution comprised rocky hills, raising further questions about its practical use. The dispute over ownership, control and proposed redistribution of portions of the institution land in Giri District, Abuja, continues to escalate.