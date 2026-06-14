FCT Teachers Commence Indefinite Strike Over Unresolved Welfare Demands

An indefinite strike by teachers in Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory has led to the closure of all public primary and secondary schools. The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) initiated the action after the government failed to address multiple demands related to teachers' welfare, despite a recent ultimatum. The union, while appreciating the adoption of the new minimum wage, insists unresolved issues force the shutdown until further negotiations occur.

Schools across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are experiencing a complete shutdown as teachers have initiated an indefinite strike, leaving classrooms empty and locked. An early morning inspection on Monday showed no activity at institutions like LEA Ijayapi Primary School and LEA Byazhin Primary School, with doors and windows shut by 7:55 a.m. This action follows a directive from the FCT chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), which cited the government's failure to address the union's demands as the reason for the industrial action.

The Executive Council of the NUT FCT chapter had issued clear instructions during an emergency State Working Committee (SWEC) meeting held in Gwagwalada on Friday. In a formal communiqué, the council urged full compliance from all teachers, advising them to await further updates while reassuring parents and guardians to keep children at home. The union noted that this strike comes after a seven-day ultimatum extended to the FCT Minister on March 11 went unanswered.

While acknowledging the minister's implementation of the new national minimum wage of N70,000, the NUT emphasized that several critical issues concerning teachers' welfare remain unresolved. The statement highlighted a thorough review of the situation, concluding that prolonged silence on their legitimate demands necessitated the indefinite strike, effective from Monday, for all public primary and secondary school teachers in the territory. The union called for urgent government intervention to resolve the impasse and ensure the resumption of academic activities





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FCT Teachers Strike Nigeria Union Of Teachers Indefinite Strike Action Teachers Welfare Demands Federal Capital Territory Schools Shutdown

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ILO sets September deadline for Nigeria on trade union freedom concernsNigeria faces a September 2026 deadline from the ILO to address concerns about workers' rights and trade union freedoms. Learn more about the ILO Nigeria d

Read more »

Former Boko Haram Fighters Graduate Rehabilitation Programme as Nigeria Seeks Lasting PeaceAround 720 ex‑combatants, including former commanders and captives, completed Borno state's rehabilitation scheme, receiving religious oaths and vocational training, while experts warn that blanket amnesty could jeopardise long‑term stability.

Read more »

Why banditry, terrorism seem difficult to deal with in Nigeria — Defence ministerDefence Minister Christopher Musa explains why banditry and terrorism are difficult to tackle in Nigeria, citing community support for criminals and intern

Read more »

Festus Asikhia Pledges Citizen-Centered Representation for FCT Senate SeatProfessor Festus Asikhia, running for the Federal Capital Territory Senate seat under the Zenith Labour Party, has promised to champion citizen-centered representation and responsive governance. He emphasized his commitment to addressing people's needs through practical solutions, establishing a Direct Complaint Secretariat to connect residents with government agencies, and promoting knowledge-driven leadership and enterprise development to tackle unemployment and poverty.

Read more »