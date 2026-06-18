FCT Senator Kingibe Alleges She Never Saw Report Leading to Akpoti-Uduaghan's Suspension

Senator Ireti Kingibe claims she was at a tax reform retreat and did not review the committee report that resulted in the six-month suspension of Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, adding a new dimension to the ongoing controversy and allegations of procedural flaws.

The controversy surrounding the suspension of Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has intensified with fresh revelations from the Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Ireti Kingibe .

Kingibe has publicly stated that she never saw the committee report that formed the basis of the six-month suspension. According to her account, she was attending a retreat on tax reforms, which she deemed more critical to her constituents' interests, at the time the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions was considering the report. She explained that while she initially attended a session of that committee and signed the attendance register, she subsequently left for the retreat.

She asserted that she had complained to colleagues, specifically Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, about not having access to the report and maintains she has still not seen it. This adds a significant new layer to the ongoing dispute, suggesting potential procedural irregularities in how the report was handled by some committee members.

The suspension itself has already generated widespread public debate, legal challenges, and dissenting voices from within the Senate, including from former Senate President Bukola Saraki, who has been dragged to court by Kwara State over an alleged defamation linked to the case, and Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who alleged that signatures on the report were forged or improperly included. Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele had previously described the suspension as one of the lowest moments of the 10th Senate, highlighting deep divisions over the matter and raising serious questions about legislative processes, oversight, and representation





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Nigerian Senate Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Ireti Kingibe Senate Suspension Kogi Central Senate Committee On Ethics Tax Reform Retreat Procedural Irregularities Adams Oshiomhole Opeyemi Bamidele Bukola Saraki Kwara State

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