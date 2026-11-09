FCT Police warn motorists against one-way driving, order immediate arrest and prosecution

The FCT Police Command has warned motorists against driving against traffic and ignoring traffic signs, directing traffic officers to intensify enforcement and prosecute offenders regardless of status or connections.

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has warned motorists against driving against traffic, popularly known as one-way, and ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of offenders.

The warning was issued on Monday in a statement by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh. The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Sanusi, said the warning became necessary after some motorists increasingly disregarded traffic regulations, particularly around road construction sites, diversion points and other areas where traffic movement had been restricted. The command noted that some motorists deliberately drive against traffic, ignore road signs and bypass designated diversions to evade congestion.

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Enforcement Intensification Ordered By Police Commissioner

It described the practice as dangerous and capable of causing avoidable accidents, traffic congestion and loss of lives and property. Sanusi directed the command's Motor Traffic Department, also known as MOTOPOL, and all Divisional Traffic Officers to intensify enforcement operations. He ordered them to work closely with the Federal Road Safety Corps and other relevant traffic management agencies to arrest and immediately prosecute motorists found violating traffic regulations.

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The police commissioner also warned motorists against attempting to secure their release through calls to senior police officers, government officials or other influential personalities. He said no individual, regardless of status, position or connections, would be exempted from the consequences of violating traffic regulations. Adeh also warned enforcement officers against exploiting the exercise to extort motorists. She stressed that any officer found engaging in such misconduct would face disciplinary action under extant Police Rules and Regulations.

The command urged motorists to be patient, obey traffic signs and comply with lawful instructions from traffic officers. It added that saving a few minutes through reckless driving was not worth the risk of losing lives or damaging property. The police also urged residents to remain security conscious and report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or through its emergency numbers: 08032003913 and 08061581938.

Previous Traffic Safety Warnings Issued Earlier In August

Earlier in August 2026, the command warned motorists against driving against traffic, reckless driving and other violations capable of causing accidents. That warning followed a directive by Sanusi to all Divisional Police Officers and MOTOPOL personnel to step up enforcement of traffic laws across the territory. Tosin Oyediran is a journalist with Punch Newspapers, bringing over eight years of newsroom experience to his coverage of politics, health, advocacy, sports and entertainment.

His work focuses on public accountability, civic issues and the stories shaping everyday lives.