FCT Police Warn Content Creators Against Spreading Panic After Arrest of TikToker

The FCT Police Commissioner has warned content creators against posting videos that cause panic in Abuja. This follows the arrest of a TikToker who falsely claimed a terrorist invasion. The police emphasize their ability to track down and prosecute those spreading misinformation.

FCT Police Commissioner Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi has issued a strong cautionary statement to content creators operating within the Federal Capital Territory, imploring them to refrain from disseminating videos that could potentially incite public panic and unrest. The warning, delivered on Friday, specifically addressed the recent arrest of a TikTok user, Pam Joseph, whose viral video falsely claimed a terrorist invasion of Abuja , the nation's capital.

This incident underscores the serious repercussions of spreading misinformation, especially in a sensitive environment. The authorities are taking a proactive stance against the misuse of social media platforms to sow discord and fear among the populace, emphasizing the importance of responsible content creation and the potential legal consequences of spreading false narratives. The FCT Police Command is committed to maintaining law and order, and will not hesitate to hold accountable any individuals found to be deliberately spreading false information. \The incident, which unfolded on Thursday, involved a highly concerning video circulating widely on social media platforms. The footage falsely depicted an alleged invasion of Abuja by terrorists, accompanied by claims of heavy gunfire in various parts of the city. The video’s alarming nature immediately triggered concern and anxiety among residents. The swift action taken by the FCT Police Command, leading to the apprehension of the content creator, demonstrates the command's vigilance and ability to effectively address threats to public safety and order. The suspect, identified as Pam Joseph, was traced to Bwari, where he was apprehended by law enforcement officers. During interrogation, Joseph admitted to fabricating the video, revealing that his primary motivation was to increase his follower count on the social media platform TikTok. This admission highlights the potential dangers of prioritizing personal gain over public responsibility and the impact of such actions on societal well-being. The police have emphasized that the use of social media for the spread of misinformation will not be tolerated and that those who create and disseminate false content will be held accountable for their actions. \CP Sanusi further elaborated on the capabilities of the police in tracking down perpetrators of misinformation. 'When we received the video, we initiated a thorough forensic analysis to identify the individual behind the voice and the creation of the video,' he stated. 'Our officers worked diligently to locate the suspect and were successful in apprehending him in a village in Bwari. Upon questioning, the suspect confessed that the sole intention behind creating the video was to attract followers on TikTok.' The CP explicitly warned all content creators operating within the FCT. 'It is crucial for all content creators to recognize that the police are equipped with advanced tools and technology. If you publish a false video, we will track you down, regardless of where you are hiding, and bring you to justice. Stop creating panic in the city. Falsely claiming a terrorist invasion of Abuja is not a matter to be taken lightly.' The police's decisive response serves as a clear message that they are committed to protecting the public from misinformation and disinformation and will take robust action against individuals who attempt to undermine public safety through irresponsible content creation. The FCT Police Command's actions showcase their resolve to maintaining a secure environment and safeguarding the well-being of the residents of Abuja





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