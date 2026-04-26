FCT Police to Launch Welfare Bus Scheme for Personnel

The FCT Police Command will begin operating a new bus scheme on April 27th, 2026, to improve transportation for officers and personnel, as approved by the Inspector-General of Police. Three CNG-powered buses will serve designated routes across the FCT.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, is set to launch a comprehensive Police Welfare Bus Scheme designed to significantly improve the daily commute and overall well-being of its officers and personnel.

This initiative, approved by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, represents a substantial investment in the workforce and a clear demonstration of commitment to addressing long-standing transportation difficulties faced by many within the force. The scheme will officially begin operations on Monday, April 27th, 2026, and will initially deploy three buses powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to serve key routes throughout the FCT and surrounding areas.

This environmentally conscious choice of fuel reflects a broader commitment to sustainable practices within the police force. The introduction of these buses is not merely a logistical improvement; it is a tangible expression of appreciation for the dedication and service of the men and women who uphold law and order in the nation’s capital.

The FCT Police Command recognizes that a comfortable and reliable commute is fundamental to maintaining morale, reducing stress, and ensuring that officers arrive at their duty stations prepared to perform their roles effectively. The bus routes have been strategically planned to cover areas with high concentrations of police personnel and to connect residential areas with major operational hubs, including the Area 11 Force Headquarters.

The first route, utilizing bus registration number NPF 7993 D, will serve the Goshen, Auta-Balefi corridor, providing transport for officers residing in Masaka, Mararaba, and Nyanya. This route is particularly crucial as these areas are home to a significant number of police families and personnel who previously faced lengthy and often challenging commutes.

The second bus, registered NPF 7994 D, will operate from Zuba Divisional Headquarters, extending its service through Madalla, Abubakar Police Barracks, Brick City, Kubwa, Dutse Junction, and the Secretariat. This route addresses the needs of personnel stationed and residing in the northern parts of the FCT, offering a direct and convenient link to the city center.

The third and final bus in the initial deployment, NPF 7992 D, will focus on the Kuje axis, serving Kuje Police Barracks, Airport Road, Lugbe, and the Stadium area. This route is vital for personnel involved in securing the airport and surrounding areas, as well as those stationed at the Kuje Divisional Headquarters. All three buses will adhere to a strict schedule, departing from their respective starting points each day at 6:15 AM, ensuring punctuality and reliability for commuters.

The consistent departure time is designed to accommodate shift patterns and allow officers to arrive at their posts on time. Commissioner Sanusi has publicly lauded the Inspector-General of Police for championing this vital initiative, emphasizing that it underscores the IGP’s unwavering dedication to enhancing the welfare, improving working conditions, and fostering the overall well-being of all police personnel.

He further encouraged all officers and men within the FCT Command to fully utilize the bus scheme, stressing the direct correlation between improved welfare and enhanced service delivery, discipline, and operational efficiency. The Commissioner believes that by alleviating the burden of daily commuting, officers will be better equipped to focus on their core duties of protecting citizens and maintaining law and order.

The implementation of the Police Welfare Bus Scheme is a significant step towards creating a more supportive and professional police force in the FCT. It demonstrates a proactive approach to addressing the needs of personnel and a commitment to fostering a positive work environment.

The FCT Police Command anticipates that this initiative will not only improve the quality of life for its officers but also contribute to a more effective and responsive police service for the residents of the Federal Capital Territory. The command is also exploring options for expanding the scheme in the future, potentially adding more buses and routes based on demand and operational needs. This ongoing commitment to welfare demonstrates a long-term vision for a thriving and dedicated police force





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FCT Police Welfare Scheme Police Transportation IGP Disu CNG Buses Police Welfare Abuja

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2027: FCT APC zonal leaders back Adidi for AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency seatChairmen of the six geo-political zones of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have backed Sarah Ivie Adidi to represent the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Read more »

FCT court orders arrest over delays in N300m eviction caseA High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting in Maitama, Abuja, has ordered the arrest of an Abuja-based lawyer, Victor Giwa, and a police officer, Inspector Edith Erhunmuuse, for repeatedly failing to appear in court over an alleged N300 million illegal eviction case.

Read more »

NSITF MD Assures On ESC Implementation, Hails FG’s Enhanced Welfare PackageManaging Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, has reiterated the commitment of the Fund

Read more »

Nigeria Boosts Civil Service Welfare with Allowance Hikes and New Retirement BenefitsThe Nigerian government has announced a 100% increase in Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) for federal workers and introduced a new exit benefit scheme for retiring civil servants, aiming to improve welfare and financial security.

Read more »

Osun State Police Announces Dates for Police Recruitment ExaminationThe Osun State Police Command has announced that the written examination for police recruitment will be held from April 28 to 30, 2026, at Osun State University for eligible applicants who have passed the initial screening stages. Candidates are advised to check the recruitment portal for invitation cards and required items.

Read more »

Rivers State Police Announces Written Examination Schedule for Police Constable RecruitmentThe Rivers State Police Command has announced the schedule for the written examination for candidates applying to become Police Constables, emphasizing a free and transparent recruitment process.

Read more »