FCT police seize thirty vehicles with tinted windows and hidden plates in bid to curb crime

Authorities in the Federal Capital Territory have impounded more than thirty cars equipped with darkened glass and concealed licence plates, citing a rise in robberies and kidnappings that exploit such modifications. The operation targets illegal vehicle alterations while assuring compliant owners of no inconvenience, and calls on the public to stay alert and report suspicious activity.

The Federal Capital Territory police command has launched a targeted operation aimed at curbing the surge in criminal activities that make use of vehicles with darkened windows, obscured licence plates and lack of proper registration.

According to the commander, the decision was driven by mounting public safety concerns as intelligence reports have shown that perpetrators of robberies, kidnappings and other violent offences increasingly rely on such vehicles to hide their identities and evade detection. The use of tinted glass and concealed number plates provides a visual shield that hampers the ability of law enforcement officers to recognise suspects, trace vehicles and gather forensic evidence at crime scenes.

In recent weeks, a series of fast‑paced robberies, often described as single‑opportunity attacks, have been linked to cars that appear to blend into traffic while shielding the occupants from view. These incidents have left residents of the capital region feeling vulnerable and have prompted calls for stronger policing measures. In response, the command announced that over thirty automobiles have been seized during the first phase of the crackdown.

Each of the impounded vehicles was found to be operating with either heavily tinted windows, covered or altered number plates, or without any valid registration documentation. The owners of the seized cars will face prosecution in accordance with the Federal Republic's statutes and the 2023 Federal Capital Territory Road Transport Regulations. While the operation specifically targets unlawful modifications, authorities stressed that law‑abiding motorists who possess the necessary approvals for window tinting will not be penalised.

The aim is to remove the visual cover that criminals exploit while preserving the rights of legitimate vehicle owners. Police officials also highlighted that the seized assets will be stored pending court rulings, and that any fines or penalties imposed will reflect the seriousness of the offences. The police chief reiterated the command's commitment to intelligence‑driven policing and proactive crime prevention.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant, report any suspicious behaviour, unusual vehicles or activities to the nearest police station or through the emergency contact lines of the command. Community cooperation is described as a crucial element in disrupting criminal networks that depend on anonymity provided by tinted and unregistered vehicles. The statement also referenced broader national efforts to secure the safe return of abducted schoolchildren and other vulnerable groups, underscoring the interconnected nature of security challenges across the country.

By removing the mask that enables offences, the police hope to restore a sense of safety for all inhabitants of the Federal Capital Territory and to deter future criminal schemes that rely on visual concealment





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